Targeting Pods market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% by 2033: Visiongain

Visiongain has published a new report entitled Targeting Pods Market Report 2023-2033: Forecasts by Platform (Combat Aircraft, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), Attack Helicopters, Bombers, Others), by System (FLIR Sensor, Charge Coupled Device (CCD) Camera, Environmental Control Unit (ECU), Moving Map System (MMS), Digital Data Recorder, Others)), by Fit (OEM Fit, Upgradation) AND Regional and Leading National Market Analysis PLUS Analysis of Leading Companies AND COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Pattern Analysis.

The targeting pods market is valued at US$5,201.7 million in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period 2023-2033.

The targeting pods industry in combat aircraft has experienced substantial growth driven by several key factors. Evolving global security challenges have prompted nations to invest heavily in advanced military technologies. Targeting pods in combat aircraft serve as critical components for precision targeting and situational awareness have garnered significant attention and funding. Additionally, advancements in sensor technology, such as higher resolution and more sensitive imaging, have greatly enhanced the capabilities of targeting pods, making them indispensable for accurate target identification and tracking, regardless of environmental conditions.

The rise of asymmetric warfare and the need for surgical precision in military operations have further propelled the demand for targeting pods. The integration of targeting pods in unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and remotely piloted platforms has expanded the market’s reach. The commercial applications of targeting pods, such as in search and rescue operations, law enforcement, and industrial inspections, have also contributed to industry growth. The adaptability and effectiveness of targeting pods across various sectors continue to drive innovation and investment, positioning the industry for sustained expansion in the foreseeable future.

On 12th September 2023, leaders of the defence industries in the United Kingdom, Japan, and Italy collaborated regarding the delivery of the concept phase of a sixth generation fighter jet for the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP). GCAP is a partnership of strategic importance among the United Kingdom, Japan, and Italy. It unites the three countries and their respective industries to work together towards the delivery of a combat aircraft of the highest calibre by 2035. The partnership focuses on joint military and industrial objectives.

Positive momentum and strong trilateral cooperation are reflected in the agreement between BAE Systems (United Kingdom), Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (Japan), and Leonardo (Italy), which will involve industry partners maturing integration, collaboration, and information sharing in preparation for the next phase of GCAP. The collaboration agreement facilitates ongoing deliberations regarding the maturity of the concept and capability requirements for the next generation of combat aircraft, as well as long-term working arrangements.

Download Exclusive Sample of Report

https://www.visiongain.com/report/targeting-pods-market-2023/#download_sampe_div

How has COVID-19 had a Significant Impact on the Targeting Pods Market?

The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to influence various industries. Within the current landscape of the targeting pods market, companies are poised to reassess their strategies for business development, supply chains, and long-term goals, adjusting them accordingly. Over the forecast period, the pandemic is foreseen to affect supply chains, business operations for many firms, and notably, the demand for defence equipment. Factors such as the specific nature of the business, the scale of the defence company, product range, and reliance on supply chains are anticipated to significantly impact the growth potential of companies involved in the targeting pods market. Entities equipped with automated production facilities are likely to experience lesser disruptions. Conversely, those reliant on just-in-time production methods and maintaining substantial inventories may encounter challenges on the supply side in the near term.

How will this Report Benefit you?

Visiongain’s 224-page report provides 97 tables and 138 charts/graphs. Our new study is suitable for anyone requiring commercial, in-depth analyses for the targeting pods market, along with detailed segment analysis in the market. Our new study will help you evaluate the overall global and regional market for Targeting Pods. Get financial analysis of the overall market and different segments including platform, system, fit and capture higher market share. We believe that there are strong opportunities in this fast-growing targeting pods market. See how to use the existing and upcoming opportunities in this market to gain revenue benefits in the near future. Moreover, the report will help you to improve your strategic decision-making, allowing you to frame growth strategies, reinforce the analysis of other market players, and maximise the productivity of the company.

What are the Current Market Drivers?

Advancements in Optical Electro-targeting Systems Projected to Boost Industry Growth

Targeting pods are becoming integral components in defence aircraft due to their pivotal role in identifying and engaging targets during combat. Moreover, these pods significantly enhance the precision and effectiveness of laser-guided weaponry, thereby driving the anticipated surge in demand for targeting pods in the foreseeable future. Over the last thirty years, global advancements in optical electro-targeting systems have facilitated the development of sophisticated targeting modules. This progress has led to the creation of plug-and-play systems increasingly utilized as force multipliers in aircraft. Noteworthy advancements in optical targeting systems, combining electro-optical sighting for daytime and infrared-sighting for night-time operations, are poised to spur substantial demand for targeting pods in the coming decade. Technological strides in electronics have empowered the production of state-of-the-art optical targeting devices housing advanced components like infrared radars, laser designators, and electro-optics.

On 24th April 2023, Raytheon Technologies introduced RAIVEN, an innovative electro-optical intelligent-sensing capability that will provide pilots with the ability to identify threats more rapidly and precisely. By combining artificial intelligence, light detection and ranging (LiDAR), and hyperspectral imaging, the ‘intelligent-sensing’ capability of RAIVEN enables operators to see up to five times further and more clearly than with conventional optical imaging. This increases the survivability of the platform and provides the combatant with a decision advantage over threats posed by peers.

Enhanced Target Acquisition and Identification Anticipated to Spur Industry Growth

Targeting pods greatly enhance the ability to identify and track potential battlefield threats. These pods are equipped with high-resolution sensors, such as infrared and laser designators, which enable the accurate identification of both stationary and moving targets. This capability is indispensable for preventing collateral damage and ensuring that attacks are directed at their intended targets. Targeting pods provide a distinct advantage in urban and complex terrain by allowing pilots to distinguish between combatants and non-combatants, as well as different types of military equipment. This capability significantly reduces the possibility of civilian casualties and facilitates compliance with international humanitarian law.

Get Detailed ToC

https://www.visiongain.com/report/targeting-pods-market-2023/

Where are the Market Opportunities?

Integration with Next-Generation Aircrafts to Offer Lucrative Growth Prospects for Market Players

In the ever-changing field of contemporary warfare, technological superiority frequently serves as the determining factor in battlefield triumphs or defeats. Targeting pods are pivotal elements that delineate this technological advantage, serving as critical components that enable situational awareness and precision-guided munitions. The integration of targeting pods with next-generation aircraft has become a significant advancement in the aerospace industry, fundamentally altering the strategic potential and capabilities of military air power.

Next-generation aircraft exemplify the most recent developments in aerospace engineering, encompassing progress in stealth technology, manoeuvrability, avionics, and data fusion. The combination of these aircraft and sophisticated targeting pods produces a revolutionary effect, allowing for an unprecedented degree of accuracy and efficiency.

The Ozgür project integrates a number of indigenous munitions and targeting pods (TGP), including the Gokdoğan (Bozdoğan) air-to-air missile (AIM-120C-7+ ERDEM) designed for sophisticated aerial combat, the Standoff Missile (SOM) utilised for long-range precision strikes against diverse targets, the Cirit laser-guided missile (Cirit-70) which offers versatility in air-to-ground engagement, and the HGK (Hassas Güdüm Kiti – Precision Guidance Kit) (HGK-82). Furthermore, the undertaking incorporates the incorporation of national TGps, namely CATS (Common aperture Targeting System), an electro-optical targeting pod that improves aircraft target acquisition and surveillance capabilities, and ASELPOD, an electro-optical targeting pod that enhances target recognition, tracking, and detection.

Cost-efficient and Sustainable Operations Anticipated to Offer Lucrative Growth Prospects

Targeting pods require a substantial initial investment, but their use can result in long-term cost savings. By increasing the accuracy and effectiveness of strikes, targeting pods reduce the number of munitions required to achieve mission objectives. In addition to conserving valuable resources, this reduces the environmental impact of military operations.

In addition, the adaptability and versatility of targeting pods across various platforms contribute to their affordability. Pods can be easily transferred between compatible aircraft, allowing for the optimisation of resources and ensuring the continued viability of the technology as airframes are upgraded and replaced.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the targeting pods market are ASELSAN AS, Excelitas Technologies Corp. (QI Optik), IAI Group, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, MOOG Inc., Northrop Grumman Corporation, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Thales Group, Teledyne FLIR LLC, Ultra Electronics, and Xi’an Supersonic Aviation Technology Co., Ltd.. These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launch.

Recent Developments

On 10 th May 2023, the US State Department and Poland agreed to sell 34 Sniper Advanced Targeting Pods (ATP) for installation on FA-50 fighters that Poland is procuring from South Korea was reached. The advanced targeting and sensor system contract with Lockheed Martin is valued at $124.7 million, as reported by the Defence Security Co-operations Agency.

May 2023, the US State Department and Poland agreed to sell 34 Sniper Advanced Targeting Pods (ATP) for installation on FA-50 fighters that Poland is procuring from South Korea was reached. The advanced targeting and sensor system contract with Lockheed Martin is valued at $124.7 million, as reported by the Defence Security Co-operations Agency. On 20th October 2022, RAFAEL and HENSOLDT agreed to embark on a joint endeavour to integrate and enhance RAFAEL’s Sky Shield airborne electronic warfare pod as a mature off-the-shelf Escort Jammer (ESJ), with the latest airborne electronic attack national sensitive technology (KALÆTRON Attack) by HENSOLDT. This new capability supports the Luftwaffe’s decision to adapt the Eurofighter Typhoon into an electronic attack platform. The new EA pod utilizes the existing interfaces of the Litening Pod, already combat-proven on the Typhoon, thus significantly simplifying the integration efforts and saving invaluable resources.

To access the data contained in this document please email contactus@visiongain.com

Avoid missing out by staying informed – order our report now.

To find more Visiongain research reports on the Defence sector, click on the following links:

Do you have any custom requirements we can help you with? Any need for a specific country, geo region, market segment or specific company information? Contact us today, we can discuss your needs and see how we can help: contactus@visiongain.com

About Visiongain

Visiongain is one of the fastest-growing and most innovative independent market intelligence providers around, the company publishes hundreds of market research reports which it adds to its extensive portfolio each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis across 18 industries worldwide. The reports, which cover 10-year forecasts, are hundreds of pages long, with in-depth market analysis and valuable competitive intelligence data. Visiongain works across a range of vertical markets with a lot of synergies. These markets include automotive, aviation, chemicals, cyber, defence, energy, food & drink, materials, packaging, pharmaceutical and utilities sectors. Our customised and syndicated market research reports offer a bespoke piece of market intelligence customised to your very own business needs.

Contact

Visiongain Reports Limited

Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7336 6100

Email: contactus@visiongain.com

Web: www.visiongain.com