Australian Civil Construction Entity, State Road Constructions, Selects Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening System as Workplace Drug Screening Solution

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: INBS) (“INBS” or the “Company”), a medical technology company delivering intelligent, rapid, non-invasive testing solutions, today announced that successful Australian civil construction entity, State Road Constructions ("State Road"), has selected its proprietary Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening System as its workplace drug screening solution.



State Road Constructions supplies earthmoving equipment and heavy vehicle hire to large infrastructure and civil development projects across New South Wales with notable works, including Sydney’s Light Rail and Rozelle Interchange projects. The company will implement INBS’ drug screening solution to continue meeting internal health and safety requirements and ensure compliance with policy. The system’s rapid functionality was a key feature for State Road, aligning with the company’s dedication to operational efficiency.

INBS’ Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening System differs from traditional tests commonly used in the construction industry, such as urine and saliva. It offers a non-invasive solution and dignified collection method that uses fingertip sweat to screen for major drugs of abuse. The system’s 14-16 hour detection window focuses on fitness for duty on the day of testing, upholding employee privacy while maintaining a safe and respectful workplace for all. Businesses can efficiently collect samples and reduce costs by detecting cannabis (THC), cocaine, methamphetamines, and opiates in minutes without the need for specialist staff or facilities.

Harry Simeonidis, President and Chief Executive Officer at Intelligent Bio Solutions, said, "State Road Construction's adoption of our solution is an example of organizational progression toward more dignified practices and complete solutions that respect all individuals while at the same time enhancing workplace safety and efficiency. Employing our system means State Road Constructions can maintain safety while ensuring its projects comply with testing mandates. We look forward to growing the business relationship and ensuring State Road has the best outcomes using our non-invasive, efficient drug screening solution."

The system’s portability makes it easy to deploy onsite, and employers in safety-critical industries such as construction can create and maintain cost-effective drug testing solutions that meet requirements in random, pre-employment, and post-accident drug testing.

View INBS' Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening System video to learn more about its simple, dignified approach to testing.

About State Road Constructions

State Road Constructions is a civil construction company that supplies earthmoving equipment and heavy vehicle haulage to large infrastructure and civil development projects. Since its establishment in 2012, State Road Constructions has held multiple notable contracts for large infrastructure and civil developments throughout New South Wales. The company’s director has over 15 years of experience contributing high-quality services to Government projects and large commercial developments. State Road Constructions is an industry-leading civil construction company that offers reliable, on-time solutions for long-term and short-term projects. The company specializes in haulage, material disposal, plant hire and onsite works.

To learn more, visit: https://www.stateroadconstructions.com.au/.

About Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NADAQ: INBS)

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: INBS) is a medical technology company delivering innovative, rapid, non-invasive testing solutions. The Company believes that its Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening System will revolutionize portable testing through fingerprint sweat analysis, which has the potential for broader applications in additional fields. Designed as a hygienic and cost-effective system, the test screens for recent use of drugs commonly found in the workplace, including opioids, cocaine, methamphetamine, and cannabis. With sample collection in seconds and results in under ten minutes, this technology would be a valuable tool for employers in safety-critical industries. Additionally, the Company's biosensor platform has the potential to test for up to 130 indications, ranging from glucose to immunological conditions and communicable diseases. The Company's current customer segments include construction, manufacturing and engineering, transport and logistics firms, drug treatment organizations, and coroners.

To learn more, visit: https://ibs.inc/.

