Casa Systems Appoints Former Cisco Executive Sanjay Kaul as Chief Revenue Officer; Chief Customer Officer Alfred de Cárdenas to Retire at End of Year

Telecom, IT and enterprise veteran joins Casa Systems as it accelerates its focus on software-centered telecom and brings proven track record of executing complex business transformation

ANDOVER, Mass., Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casa Systems (Nasdaq: CASA), a market leader in cloud-native network solutions serving Tier 1 and regional service providers worldwide, today announced the appointment of telecom industry veteran Sanjay Kaul as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). The company also announced the upcoming retirement of Chief Customer Officer (CCO) Alfred “Alf” de Cárdenas.



Alongside CEO Michael Glickman and Chief Product Officer Colin Kincaid, Kaul joins Casa Systems from Cisco, where he most recently served as Vice President and General Manager, APJC, Service Provider Sales, and previously as Managing Director, Cisco, India & South Asia. His work at Cisco included growing its market share double digits over the past nine plus years, and leading several successful co-development initiatives of new innovations with large service providers across Asia Pacific and Japan. Earlier in his career, he held several positions at Ericsson, including Executive Vice President, Bharti Group; Vice President and Global Head, Business Unit Service Layer; and Vice President, Services and Software Solutions. Kaul has worked internationally in Europe, Africa, Americas, and Asia Pacific, with experience across multiple dimensions of the industry, including management consulting, sales, software product development and innovation.

“As we hone the focus of our business on supporting the industry’s virtualized, cloud-native future, Sanjay’s tremendous telecom, enterprise and IT credentials will be an invaluable asset to our executive team,” said Glickman. “Sanjay has a well-established history of driving value creation in complex customer environments such as the ones we serve, and I am excited to have him on board for the many developments we have ahead. I would like to thank Alf for his passion and leadership over these past four and a half years as our business has evolved and expanded into the burgeoning cloud space across cable, wireline and mobile.”

“Over the course of my career, I’ve had the opportunity to work globally across the telecom, media, and technology industry and I’m thrilled to now bring my depth of experience and relationships to Casa Systems at such an exciting and pivotal time for the company and industry,” said Kaul. “Casa Systems is pushing its technology forward and driving software and cloud innovation across its portfolio. The Casa team is poised to make a powerful contribution to the future of cloud-native infrastructure, and I’m excited to be part of it.”

"I appreciate the time I’ve had at Casa Systems and believe the company is set up for much future success,” said de Cárdenas. “After 36 years in the industry, it is time to take a step back and spend more time with my wife and family. I am encouraged by the approach Michael and the team are taking to move our business forward. I look forward to supporting Sanjay through the end of this year as he transitions into his role. I am excited about the opportunities that lie ahead for both the company and myself."

On October 30, 2023, Casa Systems’ Board approved the grant of an inducement award to Kaul, as an inducement material to his entry into employment with Casa Systems in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The inducement grant, which became effective as of and contingent upon the commencement of Kaul’s employment with Casa Systems, consists of 1,000,000 restricted stock units, or RSUs. The RSUs vest in equal installments over four years starting on November 20, 2024, such that the RSUs will be fully vested on November 20, 2027, subject to Kaul’s continued service with the company through each such vesting date.

Casa Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASA) is a next-gen technology leader that supports mobile, cable, and wireline communications services providers with market leading solutions.

