Digital Ally Announces First Ever Attendance at MJBizCon Las Vegas

Digital Ally aims to expand and diversify its commercial video solution division at leading cannabis industry event in Las Vegas

Lenexa, KS, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) (the “Company”), which develops, manufactures, and markets advanced video recording products and other critical safety products for a growing variety of industries and organizational functions, including law enforcement, emergency management, fleet safety and event security, today announced its attendance as an exhibitor at the 12th annual MJBizCon on November 28th through December 1st at Las Vegas Convention Center. MJBizCon is the #1 global cannabis business conference and tradeshow, showcasing over 1,400 exhibitors with more than 30,000 attendees expected from around the globe.

The Company plans to showcase its next generation EVO Fleet and FirstVu body-worn cameras at the conference. The Company believes that its product categories and expertise in other industries lend itself well to the cannabis industry to protect these companies’ products, their fleets, and their personnel. In addition, the Company believes that its technology and experience in a variety of other industries could significantly aid this industry in maintaining or reducing associated insurance costs, which have historically been high given the nature of these businesses. Digital Ally’s solutions have previously driven a variety of operational and cost efficiencies in other industries.

“We are excited to attend MJBizCon for our first time, as we look to provide our product and service offerings to the large and expanding cannabis industry. This distinguished and rapidly growing show is a great opportunity for us to launch into the cannabis marketplace,” said Brody Green, President of Digital Ally, adding, “The potential in this industry for Digital Ally is endless, as we can provide video solutions to protect companies in this industry from internal theft, external theft, and general asset protection with our new EVO Fleet multicamera systems and body worn cameras.”

EVO Fleet Features include:

Up to 512 GB of storage – holds 30 days’ worth of video footage

Can record up to 4 streams of video simultaneously – record video from multiple angles around your vehicle or enclosed areas

Live Streaming capable – stream 1 of 4 video streams to ensure driver safety and fleet awareness

Live GPS Tracking – track and see where your vehicle is and has been

A.I Interface with real time alerts and notifications – notify driver of distracted driving, receive notifications of issues real time

1080P HD Recording at 30 FPS – understand what is happening in and outside the vehicle with clarity

4G LTE Connectivity – ability to consistently track your vehicle and receive notifications on LTE Network

Video on Demand – request video from any device from anywhere using our new and improved FleetVuManager

The EVO Fleet and the Company’s new and improved FleetVuManager Cloud solution provide a complete video suite for video and fleet management. FleetVuManager is hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS) to provide access to your videos and fleet from anywhere.



About Digital Ally

Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) through its subsidiaries, is engaged in video solution technology, human & animal health protection products, healthcare revenue cycle management, ticket brokering and marketing, event production and jet chartering. Digital Ally continues to add organizations that demonstrate the common traits of positive earnings, growth potential, innovation and organizational synergies.

