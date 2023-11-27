SteraMist Welcomes Sterile Grow as U.S. Distributor for Food Safety and Cannabis

-Partnership Expands TOMI’s Market in Food, Agriculture, and Cannabis Industries -

FREDERICK, Md., Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.® (“TOMI”) (NASDAQ: TOMZ), a global company specializing in disinfection and decontamination solutions, is proud to announce the addition of Sterile Grow, a United States based distributor and consultation company in the food and cannabis market.



SteraMist is pleased to collaborate with Sterile Grow, led by Burrell Williamson III and Tri Nguyen, that has demonstrated noteworthy achievements in the cannabis and food markets. Williamson, rooted in the greenhouse industry, has expanded into vertical farming, bringing extensive expertise to the food and cannabis sectors. Tri Nguyen specializes in controlled environment agriculture, particularly in integrating systems for large-scale indoor cannabis cultivation. Combining their cultivation knowledge and past success with SteraMist, Sterile Grow has joined forces as a distributor with the purchase of mobile equipment in our current quarter.

“We are very excited to elevate SteraMist to the next level in the food safety and cannabis industry,” states Williamson, Founding Partner of Sterile Grow. “I am confident that we can significantly reduce molds, bacteria, and viruses in the agriculture sector. Through extensive testing with major growers, we have witnessed the remarkable results achieved by SteraMist. We look forward to leveraging our extensive industry connections to offer the superior decontamination of SteraMist products to our network.”

Tri Nguyen, Founding Partner of Sterile Grow says, “After more than a decade of trying every product for microbial prevention and mitigation in the food and cannabis industries, it is clear to us that SteraMist iHP Technology is the only solution that is both effective and safe. We are eager to bring this technology to our network as it not only solves a major problem in the cannabis industry but is safe for plants and people alike.”

Sterile Grow, in collaboration with SteraMist, is set to showcase at MJBizCon 2023, the premier B2B cannabis conference and tradeshow in the industry, on November 28 to December 01.

"Collaborating with Sterile Grow has been truly rewarding. With extensive research conducted by the Sterile Grow team alongside renowned growers, we anticipate this partnership will continue to flourish," says E.J. Shane, Chief Operating Officer of TOMI. “We are enthusiastic about making a positive impact in these markets, supported by our studies that showcase notable success. This complements our association with Konope Consulting, our new consultant, who will be overseeing the state registration process for our iHP Technology within the industry."

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc.: Innovating for a safer world®

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOMZ ) is a global decontamination and infection prevention company, providing environmental solutions for disinfection through the manufacturing, sales and licensing of its premier Binary Ionization Technology ® (BIT™) platform. Invented under a defense grant in association with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) of the U.S. Department of Defense, BIT™ solution utilizes a low percentage hydrogen peroxide as its only active ingredient and uses patented ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP™) technology in all SteraMist systems to create superior disinfection. TOMI products are designed to service a broad spectrum of use sites, including, but not limited to, hospitals and medical facilities, biosafety labs, pharmaceutical facilities, commercial and office buildings, schools, restaurants, meat and produce processing facilities, and police and fire departments.

For additional information, please visit steramist.com or contact us at info@tomimist.com

Sterile Grow LLC stands at the forefront of cannabis disinfection and decontamination, embodying a commitment to excellence and innovation. As a leading provider of cutting-edge technology, Sterile Grow specializes in eliminating mold, mildew, and Aspergillus on plants and surfaces to safeguard the integrity of cannabis products. Founded by a team of Controlled Environment Agriculture specialists, lean manufacturing and operations compliance experts who are dedicated to clean cannabis. Cannabis Farms and buyers interested in learning more should visit www.sterilegrow.com

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections of future performance based on management’s judgment, beliefs, current trends, and anticipated product performance. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to the benefit of collaboration with Sterile Grow and business opportunities of TOMI’s products in the cannabis and food markets. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to market and sell our products to customers; our ability to maintain and manage growth and generate sales, our reliance on a single or a few products for a majority of revenues; the general business and economic conditions; and other risks as described in our SEC filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 filed by us with the SEC and other periodic reports we filed with the SEC. The information provided in this document is based upon the facts and circumstances known at this time. Other unknown or unpredictable factors or underlying assumptions subsequently proving to be incorrect could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance, or achievements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All information provided in this press release is as of today’s date, unless otherwise stated, and we undertake no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.



INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:

John Nesbett/Rosalyn Christian

IMS Investor Relations

tomi@imsinvestorrelations.com