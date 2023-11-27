Brera Tchumene promoted to Moçambola, football’s First Division in Mozambique

Brera’s Multi-Club Ownership model now spans three top-tier teams on three continents

NEW YORK, MILAN, MAPUTO, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brera Holdings PLC ("Brera Holdings" or the "Company" or “Brera,” Nasdaq: BREA) announces that its Mozambican Club Brera Tchumene has been promoted to the Moçambola, the First Division of football in Mozambique. Brera Tchumene reached this milestone in just its first season of professional football in Mozambique, on Saturday, November 25th, following the win in the second leg match of the play-off final. Brera Tchumene won the South Zone of Mozambique versus Desportivo da Matola, with the score of 1-0 decided by Júlio Carrelo’s goal. Previously, the first leg match was played Saturday, November 18th, and ended up with a 3-1 win for Brera with scores by Adinane, Anacleto and Romão.

Brera Tchumene’s promotion marks a first and important success of the exportation of Brera’s “made in Italy” brand through its global operations since embracing professionalism. With three first division teams playing on three different continents, Brera Tchumene will play next season in the First Division of Mozambique alongside Brera Strumica playing in the First Division of North Macedonia, and Brera Ilch which is set to debut in the First Division of Mongolia.

Brera Tchumene is a young team, full of local talent, many of whom have previously represented the national youth team of Mozambique. Brera Tchumene has been a winning project since its first season which started back in April 2023, and culminated with last weekend’s promition wins. The black and green of Africa won the Provincial Second Division Championship of Maputo and then dominated their Group in the Promotion Pool for the South Zone, winning all six matches played.

Brera Tchumene's players celebrating their Promotion to the Top Division of Mozambique Football

ABOUT BRERA HOLDINGS PLC

Brera Holdings PLC (Nasdaq: BREA) is focused on expanding its social impact football (American soccer) business by developing a global portfolio of emerging football and other sports clubs with increased opportunities to earn tournament prizes, gain sponsorships, and provide other professional football- and sports-related consulting services. The Company seeks to build on the legacy and brand of Brera FC, the first football club that was acquired by the Company in 2022. Brera FC, known as "The Third Team of Milan," is an amateur football association which has been building an alternative football legacy since its founding in 2000. In March 2023, the Company expanded to Africa with the establishment of Brera Tchumene FC, a team recently promoted to the First Division Moçambola League in Mozambique, a country of nearly 32 million people. In April 2023, the Company acquired 90% of the European first division football team Fudbalski Klub Akademija Pandev in North Macedonia, a country with participation rights in two major Union of European Football Association ("UEFA") competitions, rebranding it Brera Strumica. On July 31, 2023, the Company completed the acquisition of a majority ownership stake in the Italian Serie A1 women's professional volleyball team UYBA Volley S.s.d.a.r.l. The Company is focused on bottom-up value creation from undervalued sports clubs and talent, innovation-powered business growth, and socially-impactful outcomes. See www.breraholdings.com



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company's ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, the popularity and/or competitive success of the Company's acquired football and other sports teams, the Company's ability to attract players and staff for acquired clubs, unsuccessful acquisitions or other strategic transactions, the possibility of a decline in the popularity of football or other sports, the Company's ability to expand its fanbase, sponsors and commercial partners, general economic conditions, and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update such forward-looking statements except in accordance with applicable law.

