Pizza Nova offers limited edition, commemorative 60th anniversary tote bag as part of fundraiser for SickKids this Holiday Season

Toronto, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This holiday season, Pizza Nova will offer its 60th anniversary tote bag, featuring the brand’s renowned “Ciao” greeting, to help raise funds for SickKids Foundation. Retailing at $15.99 per bag, Pizza Nova will donate a portion of proceeds toward the goal of raising $15,000 for health and scientific advancements to improve the lives of children and their families in Canada and around the world. This is the second annual fundraiser the company has organized for the hospital. In 2022, Pizza Nova launched a memorable Vespa tree ornament, which attained its goal of raising the same amount.

“Supporting our local communities has been a priority of ours since day one,” says Domenic Primucci, president of Pizza Nova. “We’re honoured to be a part of SickKids’ community of supporters – helping it serve the needs of children from the GTA, Ontario and around the world.”

Supporting the community continues to be a core value for the company, deeply ingrained in both its business ethos and customers' values. While Pizza Nova has worked for six decades to ensure customers "Taste the Difference," the company has equally strived to “Make a Difference” within the community by giving back.

“As we embark on the second year of our partnership, we are thrilled to witness the evolution of pediatric care through the launch of Precision Child Health (PCH)," says Stacey Robinson, director of cause marketing at SickKids Foundation. “This marks a pivotal step towards our vision of 'Heal the Future.’ SickKids is honoured to have Pizza Nova as our partner, and their commitment is a testament to their unwavering support for improving children's health and supporting the community.”

The company invites everyone to be part of this holiday event by visiting a local Pizza Nova or www.pizzanova.com to purchase a tote bag that carries more than just goods; but also renewed hope for children.

Founded in 1963, Pizza Nova is a family-operated business that is committed to sharing the rich taste of Italy with Canadians. Pizza Nova has more than 150 stores and concession locations in Southern Ontario and inspired by family values such as trust, integrity, and authenticity. They are known for fresh toppings, high-quality ingredients and a wide range of authentic Italian menu items including lasagna, panzerotti, Italian sandwiches, chicken wings and arancini. They also have a line of Primucci branded products featuring Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Homestyle Tomato Sauce, Italian Hot Peppers, Spicy Green Olives, and Sundried Black Olives. Taste the Difference and learn more at pizzanova.com.

Established in 1972, SickKids Foundation raises funds on behalf of The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) and is the largest charitable funder of child health research, learning and care in Canada. Philanthropy is a critical source of funding for SickKids – one of the world's foremost paediatric health-care institutions. Thanks to the generosity of the community, SickKids Foundation generated more than $205 million in revenue in support of children's health for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023. Precision health for every child is the future. At SickKids, it's already begun. Join us at HealtheFuture.ca.

