Global Cheese Market Size was Worth USD 158 BN in 2022, with an Estimated 3.3% CAGR from 2023 to 2031
AMI says, Global Cheese Market is Driven by Increased Consumption of Convenience Foods, Fast Foods & Snacking Options.HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Cheese Market Introduction
The gslobal cheese market stands as a vibrant and dynamic segment within the broader food industry, showcasing a rich arras of flavors, textures, and varieties that cater to diverse culinary preferences worldwide. As a staple food with a history spanning centuries, cheese has evolved from being a traditional dairy product to a versatile culinary ingredient cherished across cultures. Its popularity continues to soar, driven by factors such as evolving consumer tastes, a growing demand for convenience foods, and the rising interest in gourmet and artisanal products. From artisan cheeses crafted in small batches to mass-produced varieties, the market reflects a spectrum of offerings, each bearing unique characteristics that resonate with global palates. With its wide range of applications in various cuisines, the global cheese market remains buoyant, propelled by innovation, globalization, and an enduring appreciation for this delectable and versatile dairy delight.
Impact Of Covid-19 on Global Cheese Market
With people spending more time at home due to lockdowns and restrictions, there was a surge in home cooking and meal preparation. Cheese, being a versatile ingredient, saw increased usage in homemade dishes, including pizzas, pasta, sandwiches, and appetizers. According to a recent international research study, consumers' intake of cheese has grown as a result of spending more time at home during the pandemic. Globally, more than one-third (36%) of individuals say their consumption has grown which led to the growth of the global cheese market.
Trends of the Global Cheese Market
Social media platforms have provided people to actively participate and taste new foods from across the world. According to a research, retailers have capitalised on customer enthusiasm by introducing them to distinct foreign cheeses. Smaller amounts and packaging stimulate exploration and reduce the danger of experimenting with new cheese products. Thus market participants launched new products for cheese to expand their product portfolio and strengthen their market presence. Retailers such as Trader Joe's altered the way consumers engage with cheese, offering tastings and extensive cheese counters. They guide consumers on their cheese journey by offering products in a variety of applications and flavour varieties.
Additionally cheese-makers are capitalising on the 'experiential' dining trend by collaborating with manufacturers and other businesses to create unique eating experiences that engage customers. In-store tastings or festivals, for example, allow customers to try new goods and learn about serving tips and suitable pairings with wine, nuts, bread, or fruit. Thus these trends are all contributing to the overall growth of the global cheese market.
Key Industry Insights: Global Cheese Market
• Plant-based cheese, a relatively recent phenomena, is also gaining popularity. According to a recent survey, a quarter of those polled (24%) have tried it, more than half (53%) said they would be interested in trying it in the future. Asia Pacific nations are most interested in the plant based cheese, with India (86%) and China (82%) leading the way, followed by Brazil (60%), and South Africa (59%).
• North America held a dominant position in the cheese market in 2022. Cheese is a staple on American cuisine, and it continues to be popular as a solo snack as well as an ingredient. While classic cheeses like as mozzarella and cheddar remain popular, Hispanic types are getting increasingly popular. Through different marketing platforms, consumers have grown more familiar with Hispanic foods and ingredients. This exposure has resulted in enormous growth for Hispanic cheeses such as Queso Fresco, Cotija, and Oaxaca, which all offer unique flavours to the table.
• Growing consumer demand for the world's favourite dairy food is fueling development in emerging economies, particularly in Asia Pacific, where China and India are leading CAGR growth. Cheese accounts for 42% of edible dairy, making it the world's largest dairy food. Geographically, there has been a fast increasing consumption in Asia Pacific, where 50% report increased consumption, and the Greater Middle East and Africa, where 44% report increased consumption.
Competitive Landscape
The competitive landscape of global Cheese market is highly influenced by factors such as product differentiation, market expansion, and environmental considerations. A few key participants in the global cheese market are listed below:
• Arla Foods.
• China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited
• Dairy Farmers of America
• Danone
• Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited
• Frieslandcampina.
• GCMMF (Amul)
• Kraft Foods
• Lactalis International
• Meiji Holdings Co, Ltd.
• Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt. Ltd.
• Nestlé
• Saputo Inc
• YILI.COM INC
• Other market participants
Global Cheese Market Segmentation
Global Cheese Market – Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2031)
• Animal Based
o Cow milk
o Goat Milk
o Buffalo Milk
o Sheep Milk
• Plant based
o Almond
o Cashew
o Soya
o Others
Global Cheese Market –Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2031)
• Hard cheese
• Semi-hard cheese
• Soft cheese
• Blue-veined cheese
• Fresh cheese
• Processed cheese
Global Cheese Market –Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2031)
• Cheddar
• Mozzarella
• Parmesan
• Blue Cheese
• Gouda
• Feta
• Burrata
• Ricotta
• Others
Global Cheese Market – Distribution Channel Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2031)
• Online
• Offline
o Retail stores
o Hypermarkets/Supermarkets
o Grocery Stores
• Others
Global Cheese Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2031)
• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
• Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific)
• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
• Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
