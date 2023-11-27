Aclarion Announces Key Commercial Milestone With Completion of 1,000 Nociscan Exams

Pace of Nociscan orders accelerated 2.5x for the last 250 scans compared to the first 250 scans

Further acceleration of scan volumes expected as MRIs are activated for the recently completed panel of 10 Key Opinion Leader (KOL) surgeons

All commercial Nociscans to date have been completed on Siemens MRI scanners with additional acceleration of volumes expected as Philips scanners are onboarded

BROOMFIELD, CO, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Aclarion, Inc., (“Aclarion” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ACON, ACONW), a healthcare technology company that is leveraging biomarkers and proprietary augmented intelligence algorithms to help physicians identify the location of chronic low back pain, announced today that it has completed 1,000 commercial Nociscan exams.

“The milestone by itself is significant, but the pace of our commercial adoption is the most exciting aspect of achieving 1,000 commercial scans,” stated Brent Ness, CEO of Aclarion. “For context, 36% of these 1,000 studies were done in the past 12 months, demonstrating the adoption our strategy has produced along our journey to standard of care. As imaging sites continue to be added and KOLs continue to gain access to Nociscan, we anticipate hitting the 2,000 scan milestone in an even more accelerated fashion.”

“This achievement solidifies Aclarion’s distinct leadership in the developing field of augmented intelligence and the renaissance in MR spectroscopy,” stated Ryan Bond, Chief Strategy Officer at Aclarion. “Nociscan is the first of its kind, evidence-based SaaS platform that transforms volumes of complex data into a clear, streamlined report that efficiently communicates individualized biomarker data to help physicians optimize treatment strategies for patients suffering from chronic low back pain. This is an important commercial milestone for our physician customers, their patients, and our team.”

266 million people worldwide suffer from degenerative spine disease and low back pain1. Conventional imaging and diagnostics provide valuable structural information but struggle to identify the source of the pathogenic pain. Low surgical success rates (41-57%)2,3 especially for patients suffering from discogenic chronic low back pain (DCLP) are a problem. Of all the disease states, low back and neck pain account for the highest healthcare spending in the US1.

Aclarion’s disruptive innovation, Nociscan, was created throughout a decade of development. The Aclarion patent portfolio includes 22 U.S. patents, 17 international patents, 6 pending U.S. patent applications, and 7 pending international patent applications, including patents and patent applications exclusively licensed from Regents of the University of California.

Nociscan is currently available at imaging facilities utilizing select model Siemens 1.5T and 3T magnetic resonance spectroscopy. For more information, please contact info@aclarion.com .

About Aclarion, Inc.

Aclarion is a healthcare technology company that leverages Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (MRS), proprietary signal processing techniques, biomarkers, and augmented intelligence algorithms to optimize clinical treatments. The Company is first addressing the chronic low back pain market with Nociscan, the first, evidence-supported, SaaS platform to noninvasively help physicians distinguish between painful and nonpainful discs in the lumbar spine. Through a cloud connection, Nociscan receives magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS) data from an MRI machine for each lumbar disc being evaluated. In the cloud, proprietary signal processing techniques extract and quantify chemical biomarkers demonstrated to be associated with disc pain. Biomarker data is entered into proprietary algorithms to indicate if a disc may be a source of pain. When used with other diagnostic tools, Nociscan provides critical insights into the location of a patient’s low back pain, giving physicians clarity to optimize treatment strategies. For more information, please visit www.aclarion.com .

[1] Ravindra VM, Global Spine Journal (2018) 8(8): 784-794

[2] Wei J, Song Y, et al. Comparison of artificial total disc replacement versus fusion for lumbar disc disease: a meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials. Int Orthop. 2013; 37(7):1315-1325

[3] Ibrahim T, Tieyjeh IM, et al. Surgical versus nonsurgical treatment of chronic low back pain: a meta-analysis of randomized trials. Int Orthop. 2008; 32(1):107-113