Abcourt Establishes Surety Facility Resulting in Balance Sheet Improvement

ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abcourt Mines Inc. (“Abcourt” or the “Corporation”) (TSX Venture: ABI) is pleased to announce that in collaboration with Purves Redmond Limited and a Canadian Insurance Company, the establishment of a Surety Facility(“Facility”) with respect to its Sleeping Giant and Elder environmental bonds totaling C$5,867,786. The Facility requires the Company to provide a Letter of Credit secured by cash collateral of C$2,933,893 and pay an annual fee.

The Facility allows Abcourt to withdraw funds of C$5.9 million from the Ministry of Natural Resources and results in a net improvement to Abcourt’s cash position of C$2,9M. This additional financial flexibility will be beneficial in the short term while Abcourt begins to sell gold to the market from the processing of mineralized materials from Pershing-Manitou deposit in the Sleeping Giant mill.

ABOUT ABCOURT MINES INC.

Abcourt Mines Inc. is a Canadian gold exploration company with properties strategically located in northwestern Quebec, Canada. Abcourt 100% owns the Sleeping Giant mill and mine where it concentrates its activities. The Sleeping Giant mine has a mining lease, as well as environmental certificates of authorization to extract up to 750 tonnes per day from its underground mine.

