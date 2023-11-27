FundCanna Hires Terme Hayempour as Director of Partnerships

Hayempour brings 15+ years of expertise in business development to newly created role to help cannabis businesses grow

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FundCanna , the leading provider of capital to small to medium-sized businesses throughout the cannabis sector, today announced the hire of Terme Hayempour as the Director of Partnerships. In this newly added position, Ms. Hayempour will serve as the main point of contact for FundCanna’s strategic partners, while reporting directly to Chief Revenue Officer Ryan Freitas.



“As FundCanna continues to adapt to meet the evolving needs of the cannabis industry, Terme will play a critical role serving as the dedicated point of contact for our existing and future strategic partners. Her experience in the cannabis industry and proven track record of driving business growth through successful partnerships will prove invaluable as we continue to scale and help cannabis businesses grow to meet rising demand across the country,” said Adam Stettner, founder and CEO of FundCanna.

Ms. Hayempour brings more than 15 years of B2B sales and business development experience across the advertising, cannabis, and fintech industries. She was most recently a Senior Account Executive at Dama Financial, a fintech company that provides access to secure banking for cash-intensive businesses where she oversaw the acquisition and development of new business opportunities as well as navigated the risk and compliance systems to ensure that they met the necessary legal and regulatory guidelines that allow them to work with cannabis-related businesses.

“The cannabis industry is poised to capitalize on growing demand for quality financial service solutions across the 40 states with legal cannabis markets,” said Ms. Hayempour. “The need for working capital is the number one worry for most executives in the industry and I’m excited to begin the important work with FundCanna and its partners to ensure cannabis businesses have the capital they need to scale their businesses and become thriving members of the marketplace.”

With the SAFE(r) banking bill on the floor of the U.S. Senate and the Department of Health and Human Services recommending a schedule change for cannabis from schedule I to schedule III, optimism has never been greater for the growth of the cannabis industry. FundCanna successfully funded a record number of clients in October of this year alone following such positive news in the industry and the company expects that trend to continue in 2024.

“Terme will strengthen our ability to meet the needs of our strategic partners while allowing the sales team to focus on delivering for our clients,” added Ryan Freitas, Chief Revenue Officer for FundCanna. “She will hit the ground running and be a tremendous asset to our partners in the industry as they grow their businesses across the country.”

Many members of the FundCanna team, including Mr. Stettner, Mr. Freitas, and Ms. Hayempour, will be attending MJBizCon, the country’s largest cannabis conference, on November 28th in Las Vegas. Stop by and meet the team at booth #5137.

About FundCanna

FundCanna is the leading source of debt capital to the cannabis industry. The funding products FundCanna offers are customizable, flexible, renewable and reliable. The financing offered is designed exclusively for Cannabis operations and the ancillary companies that support the industry.

For more than 20 years, their team of financial experts has provided $20 billion in funding to underserved businesses and individuals across the country. Adam Stettner, founder and CEO, has successfully founded and run finance companies for the past 20 plus years, earning numerous national awards and recognition notably including EY’s Entrepreneur of the Year and 7 showings on the Inc. 500/5000.

Stettner and his team have focused their efforts exclusively on financing licensed Cannabis operators and ancillary providers since 2021. For more information about cannabis financing, visit FundCanna.com.

Media Contact:

Anne Donohoe

KCSA Strategic Communications

fundcanna@kcsa.com