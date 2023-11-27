TTM Technologies, Inc. Announces Upcoming Conference Participation

SANTA ANA, Calif., Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTMI), a leading global manufacturer of technology solutions including mission systems, radio frequency (“RF”) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies and printed circuit boards (“PCB”), today announced that members of its management team will attend the following investor conferences:



BofA Securities Leveraged Finance Conference on November 28 th at the Boca Raton Hotel in Boca Raton with a presentation at 1:30pm ET, and

at the Boca Raton Hotel in Boca Raton with a presentation at 1:30pm ET, and Needham Growth Conference on January 17th at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City with a presentation at 11:00am ET.

About TTM

TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of technology solutions including mission systems, RF components/RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, quick-turn and technologically advanced PCBs. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM's time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. Additional information can be found at www.ttm.com.

Contact:

Sameer Desai,

Vice President, Corporate

Development & Investor Relations

sameer.desai@ttmtech.com

714-327-3050



