Cocrystal Pharma to Present at the NobleCon 19 Conference on December 4, 2023

BOTHELL, Wash., Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: COCP) (“Cocrystal” or the “Company”) announces that James Martin, Chief Financial Officer and Co-Chief Executive Officer, will present a Company overview at Noble Capital Markets’ 19th Annual Emerging Growth Equity Conference on Monday, December 4 at 1:30 p.m. Eastern time. The conference is being held December 3-5 at the College of Business Executive Education Building at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, Fla.



“The coming year promises to be highly eventful with data expected from several of our antiviral development programs,” said Mr. Martin. “We are actively enrolling subjects in a Phase 1 clinical trial with our oral potent pan-coronavirus and pan-norovirus protease inhibitor CDI-988. With a Phase 2a human challenge clinical trial of our oral PB2 inhibitor CC-42344 for the treatment of pandemic and seasonal influenza A, we are on track to begin dosing subjects in the very near term. We look forward to keeping our shareholders updated and sharing near-term milestones at NobleCon 19 and future investment conferences.”

A webcast of the Cocrystal presentation will be available beginning December 5 on the Company’s website and will be archived for 90 days following the event.

About Cocrystal Pharma, Inc.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel antiviral therapeutics that target the replication process of influenza viruses, coronaviruses (including SARS-CoV-2) noroviruses and hepatitis C viruses. Cocrystal employs unique structure-based technologies and Nobel Prize-winning expertise to create first- and best-in-class antiviral drugs. For further information about Cocrystal, please visit www.cocrystalpharma.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the initiation and expected data from the Company’s antiviral development programs for CC-42344 as a product candidate for oral treatment of influenza A and CC-988 for oral treatment of coronavirus and norovirus. The words "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events. Some or all of the events anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not occur. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, risks relating to the manufacturing and research delays arising from labor shortages and other factors, the ability of our Clinical Research Organization partners to recruit volunteers for, and to proceed with, clinical trials, and general risks arising from or involved in conducting clinical studies for CC-988 and CC-42344, including the results of such studies. Further information on our risk factors is contained in our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

