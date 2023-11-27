Submit Release
Vor Bio to Participate in the JMP Securities Hematology and Oncology Summit

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vor Bio (Nasdaq: VOR), a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company, today announced that it will participate in a fireside chat and host virtual 1x1 investor meetings at the JMP Securities Hematology and Oncology Summit.

JMP Securities Hematology and Oncology Summit
Fireside Chat: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 1:30 pm ET
Location: Virtual

About Vor Bio
Vor Bio is a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company that aims to change the standard of care for patients with blood cancers by engineering hematopoietic stem cells to enable targeted therapies post-transplant. For more information, visit: www.vorbio.com.

Contact:

Media & Investors
Sarah Spencer
+1 857-242-6076
sspencer@vorbio.com


