Canon Medical Introduces End-to-End CT Workflow Automation, Advancing Healthcare Operational Efficiency

Tustin California, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon Medical Systems USA Inc., a global leader in imaging and healthcare technology, proudly unveils its latest innovation – End-to-End CT Workflow Automation. This innovative suite of solutions marks a significant advancement in healthcare, streamlining operations from referral through reporting, ultimately enhancing patient care and driving operational efficiencies.

Powered by AI technologies, Canon's End-to-End CT Workflow Automation includes a suite of tools designed to enhance confidence in the entire CT study process:

INSTINX: An enhanced CT workflow experience that prioritizes patient-centric care through workflow automation. INSTINX provides easy and safe patient positioning and quick scan planning and maintains consistency between operators, regardless of their experience level. This intuitive design and automated features significantly improve workflow efficiency.

Remote Assist: Enhancing care delivery by providing remote scanning assistance, Remote Assist brings expertise closer to healthcare professionals. This feature allows direct virtual access from the scanner to in-house experts, empowering care teams to increase productivity and consistently deliver high-quality care across the hospital system.

Automation Platform: An AI-powered, zero-click solution that utilizes deep learning technology to streamline workflows, ensuring fast and actionable results every time. Automation Platform significantly reduces manual intervention, enhancing overall efficiency.

Vina Analytics: A comprehensive CT Protocol Management solution that simplifies and standardizes protocol management for Canon CT scanners. Vina Analytics offers protocol review, comparison, approval, distribution, and revision history tracking, ensuring a seamless and efficient approach to protocol management.

Canon Medical Systems USA Inc. Chief Sales & Marketing Officer, Satrajit Misra, passionately expressed the impact of this groundbreaking development: "In the current landscape of limited access to skilled labor, End-to-End CT Workflow Automation is a game-changer for healthcare providers. By automating various facets of the CT scanning process, we empower healthcare professionals to concentrate on what matters most – delivering exceptional patient care."

Canon's unwavering commitment to healthcare technology innovation continues to drive advancements that make a significant difference in patient care and operational efficiency. The introduction of End-to-End CT Workflow Automation signals a new era characterized by efficiency, accuracy, and patient-operator-centric care.

For more information about Canon medical's End-to-End CT Workflow Automation and other healthcare solutions, please visit website.

The press is invited to explore these latest innovations in diagnostic imaging technology at RSNA 2023.

