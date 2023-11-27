An Extensive Selection of Holiday Gifts and Gear is Now Available at Summit Racing Equipment

A big selection of toys for kids of all ages, automotive collectables, apparel, and other gifts are available at The World’s Speed Shop™

Tallmadge, Ohio, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summit Racing Equipment announces it has a added a big selection of automotive-themed toys, collectables, and apparel just in time for the 2023 holiday season.

Toys

Slot Car Sets

Living room racing with sets from Carrera, Auto World, and AFX

Children’s Play Sets

Let junior mechanics work on engines, race cars, even tractors and BIGFOOT® monster trucks

Radio-Control Vehicles

Scale rock crawling, trail riding, and drifting with RC vehicles from Axial, Redcat Racing, and Losi

Collectables

Signs

Classic steel, neon, and LED automotive signs—some can be personalized

Die-Cast Models

Fill a miniature garage with muscle cars, hot rods, race cars, BIGFOOT® monster trucks, and more

Decor

Automotive-themed blankets and pillows, desk clocks, bottle openers, even trash cans

Apparel

T-Shirts and Sweatshirts

Over 840 styles of tees and sweats to choose from

Work and Pit Shirts

Casual button-down style from Dixxon, Summit Racing, Lethal Threat, and other brands

Headgear

Hundreds of ball cap styles plus beanies, straw hats, trapper hats

Customers can place orders anytime at Summitracing.com or order by phone at 800-230-3030.

About Summit Racing Equipment

Celebrating its 55th year in business, Summit Racing Equipment is the world’s largest e-commerce, mail order, and retailer of performance automotive parts, accessories, and lifestyle products. Summit Racing offers a huge selection of parts in stock from over 1,500 manufacturers for all forms of racing, street performance, off-roading, restoration, and tools. It also offers fast ground service shipping to most areas of the country and same-day shipping on in-stock items. With headquarters in Tallmadge, Ohio, Summit operates distribution and retail stores in Tallmadge, Sparks, NV, McDonough, GA, and Arlington, TX.

