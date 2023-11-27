Health Departments boosted with 4 new vehicles

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services recently took delivery of four land cruiser vehicles. The donations are made possible under the Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Trust Fund (HEPRTF), a collaboration between the World Bank, the Ministry of Finance and Treasury (MoFT), and the Ministry of Health and Medical Services (MHMS).

The vehicles will boost operations and service delivery at the National Environmental Division, Dental Program, Aola AHC, and Lata Hospital. An additional 5 Land Cruisers are anticipated to arrive soon and will subsequently be distributed among provincial health facilities, catering specifically to rural and semi-urban areas.

World Bank Health Specialist, Wayne Irava says the World Bank is pleased to deliver the vehicles to the MHMS through this partnership and collaboration to boost the delivery of health services both at the national and provincial level.

14 Land Cruisers were allocated under the (HEPRTF) to bolster COVID-19 deployment efforts. 5 Land Cruisers have already been delivered and distributed to various health facilities, including Atoifi Hospital, Helena Goldie Hospital, Sasamunga Mini Hospital, NRH, and the Noro Environmental Health Division.

In receiving the vehicles, Permanent Secretary Ministry MHMS Ms Pauline McNeil says the vehicles will assist the delivery of outreach health programs and services more effectively and efficiently in respective fields and particularly out in the communities.

“We appreciate and are very thankful for the World Bank’s continuous support to MHMS, to ensure health services reach rural and semi urban areas. Part of the health system strengthening efforts is addressing the many gaps in logistics, especially with both land and sea transportation given the difficulties presented by our geographical settings. This is critically important if the Ministry is to provide its services to the people in an effective and efficient manner but also ensuring that these services can also be easily accessed,” said Permanent Secretary McNeil.

The 4 vehicles recently handed over

MHMS Press