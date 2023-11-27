Submit Release
Secretary Blinken’s Call with Foreign Minister Shoukry of Egypt

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry on the situation in Gaza and thanked Egypt for its partnership in reaching the hostage deal as well as Egypt’s leadership and efforts to expand humanitarian assistance for Palestinians in urgent need. The Secretary and the Foreign Minister discussed mechanisms to increase the flow of aid into Gaza and to facilitate the safe exit of U.S. and other foreign nationals. The Secretary reaffirmed the importance of concrete steps to minimize harm to Palestinian civilians in all of Gaza and the United States’ rejection of the forced displacement of Palestinians. Secretary Blinken underscored the United States’ commitment to work in concert with Egypt and other regional partners towards the formation of a viable, prosperous Palestinian state.

