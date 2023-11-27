A Decade of Nautical Excellence Transitions to New Ownership in a Strategic Acquisition Backed By Website Closers
FAS Inc.'s success story is a testament to its adaptability and commitment to excellence. The highly competitive sales process, with over 100 interested buyers and multiple offers.”TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FAS Inc., an esteemed company with an 11-year legacy as a leading provider of boat parts and accessories, has marked a significant chapter in its journey with the successful sale of the business.
Paul Vartanian, Website Closers business broker
WebsiteClosers.com, the world’s largest Technology and Internet-focused Business Brokerage, backed the acquisition with its massive business sale network. The terms of the deal were not disclosed for confidentiality purposes, but the company's owner confirmed that the company was sold within its asking price.
Since its inception in 2012, FAS Inc. has evolved from a boat retailer into a premier seller of top-quality boat parts and accessories. Under the stewardship of business owner Jeff Ream, FAS Inc. has grown steadily, becoming a trusted name in the marine industry. The company's transition from selling boats to offering a comprehensive range of boat parts and accessories has solidified its position as a top player in the market.
Paul Vartanian, the seasoned broker from Website Closers, the distinguished business brokerage firm that facilitated the sale, provided insights into the transaction.
As Paul remarked, "FAS Inc.'s success story is a testament to its adaptability and commitment to excellence. The highly competitive sales process, with over 100 interested buyers and multiple offers, underscores FAS Inc.'s value to the marine industry. It has been a pleasure to be part of this transaction, and we are excited to witness the company's continued growth under new leadership."
From engine parts to accessories that enhance the boating experience, FAS Inc. has catered to the diverse needs of boating enthusiasts, earning a reputation for reliability and quality.
Jeff Ream, the founder of FAS Inc., expressed confidence in the choice of the buyer, stating, "Choosing the right successor was crucial to ensuring the continued success of FAS Inc. I believe we've found the perfect fit with the buyer, someone with the expertise and vision to build on what we've accomplished over the past 11 years."
This acquisition not only signifies a strategic business move but also reflects the enduring legacy of FAS Inc. in the marine industry. As the company transitions to new ownership, it carries forward a decade of nautical excellence and a commitment to meeting the diverse needs of boating enthusiasts.
Congratulations to all parties on this meaningful and successful transaction!
