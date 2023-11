Complete Solaria Announces Will Anderson to Remain Interim CEO

FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Complete Solaria, Inc. (“Complete Solaria” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CSLR) today announced that Taner Ozcelik will not join the Company as its new CEO and that Founder Will Anderson will remain interim CEO.



T.J. Rodgers, Complete Solaria’s Executive Chairman, announced during the Company’s November 14 earnings call that Taner Ozcelik had agreed to join the Company on Monday, November 20 as the new CEO, with founder Will Anderson reporting to him. Rodgers said, “The purpose of this press release is to inform investors that, after extended discussions with me over the Thanksgiving week, Taner has decided not to join CSLR, a personal decision on his part that I have agreed to respect.”

Rodgers continued, “Taner travelled to our Salt Lake City plant during Thanksgiving week to get acquainted with the team. During that trip he concluded that the new job would require him to travel weekly to Salt Lake – or even live there – for a year or more, a life-changing event to which he was not willing to commit.”

Rodgers continued, “After a lot of ‘what ifs’, he and I agreed that a one-hundred-percent effort was mandated and that we were better off not to launch, given my personal experience of needing 30 hours and seven days per week for CSLR’s turnaround, even with the help of three very skilled senior consultants.”

Rodgers concluded, “We will thus move forward in the near future with the current organization, which has achieved rapid and dramatic improvements in CSLR’s finances and cash flow. I will continue my CEO search.”

