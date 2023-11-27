Analytical Standards Market worth $2.1 billion | MarketsandMarkets.

Chicago, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Analytical Standards Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $1.5 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $2.1 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2023 to 2028 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. The growth of the market is largely driven by the global rise in the adoption of analytical techniques in pesticide monitoring and the increasing applications of analytical techniques in proteomics & metabolomics. Furthermore, greater regulatory emphasis on effective pollution monitoring & control across the globe is anticipated to further propel market growth.

Analytical Standards Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $1.5 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $2.1 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% Market Size Available for 2021–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Technique, Application, Methodology, Category and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunity Improving healthcare infrastructure across emerging countries Key Market Driver Rising public concerns related to optimal food safety & quality

Based on the technique, analytical standards is segmented into chromatography, spectroscopy, titrimetry, and physical properties testing. During the forecast period, spectroscopy is expected to dominate the analytical standards market. The growth of spectroscopy segment will be driven by increasing drug development R&D along with widespread use of spectroscopic techniques across a broad range of application areas.

Based on application, analytical standards is segmented into food & beverages standards, forensic standards, veterinary drug standards, environmental standards, petrochemistry standards and pharmaceutical & life science standards. During the forecast period, pharmaceutical & life science standards is expected to dominate the analytical standards market. The growth is attributed to increasing drug development in developed countries, increasing awareness, and the rising popularity of traditional medicines.

Based on methodology, the analytical standards market is segmented into raw material testing, bioanalytical testing, stability testing, dissolution testing, and other methodologies. During the forecast period, the raw material testing segment is estimated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. The rising disease prevalence and increasing commercialization of parenteral drugs are the major drivers for growth.

Based on category, the analytical standards market is segmented into organic analytical standards and inorganic analytical standards. During the forecast period, organic analytical standards is expected to account for the largest market share in the analytical standards market. The large share of this segment is attributed to the rising public-private investment for various research, strong regulatory emphasis on effective pollution monitoring & control, and increasing drug development & clinical trials.

The analytical standards market covers five key geographies—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to offer significant opportunities for the growth of the analytical standards market in 2022. The growth of the market can be attributed to the rising outsourcing of clinical trials from developed to emerging Asian nations, strategic expansions of analytical instrument market players in the region, and increasing investments by governments in the biotechnology industry.

Analytical Standards market major players covered in the report, such as:

Merck KGaA (Germany)

Agilent Technologies (US)

Waters Corporation (US)

LGC Standards (UK)

PerkinElmer, Inc. (US)

Restek Corporation (US)

SPEX CertiPrep (US)

AccuStandard, Inc. (US)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US)

Mallinckrodt (UK)

US Pharmacopeial Convention (US)

Cayman Chemical Company (US)

RICCA Chemical Company (US)

GFS Chemicals, Inc. (US)

Chiron AS (Norway),

and Among Others

This report categorizes the Analytical Standards market based on type, formulation, application, and region:

Global Analytical Standards Market, by Technique

Chromatography

Ion Chromatography

Gas Chromatography

Liquid Chromatography

Thin Layer Chromatography

Other chromatography

Spectroscopy

Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy

Mass Spectroscopy

IR Spectroscopy

Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy

X-Ray Fluorescence/Diffraction Spectroscopy

UV/Vis Spectroscopy

Other Spectroscopy

Titrimetry

Physical Property Testing

Viscosity Testing

Sieve Calibration & Particle Size Testing

Colour Reference testing

Others

Global Analytical standards Market, by Application

Food & Beverages Standards

Flavor & Fragrance Standards

Carbohydrate Standards

Peptide/Amino Acid Standards

Food Additive Standards

Fatty Acid/Lipid/Fame Standards

GMO (Geneticall Modified Organisms) Standards

Mycotoxin Standards

Forensic Standards

Drugs of Abuse Standards

Doping Standards

Veterinary Drug Standards

Antibiotic Standards

Hormone Standards

Petrochemistry Standards

Gasoline, Diesel, and Petroleum Standards

Biofuel Standards

Environmental Standards

Pesticide Standards

Volatiles/Semivolatiles Standards

Flame Retardant Standards

Aroclor/PCB, and Dioxin Standards

Alkyl Phenol Standards

Solid Waste Standards

Pharmaceutical and Life Science Standards

Cosmetic Standards

Herbal Drug/Phytopharmaceutical Standards

Pharmaceutical Secondary Standards

Pharmaceutical Impurity Reference Standards

Pharmacopoeia Standards

Fluorescent Microparticle Standards

Global Analytical standards Market, by Methodology

Bioanalytical Testing

Stability Testing

Raw material Testing

Dissolution Testing

Other Methodologies

Global Analytical standards Market, by Category

Organic Analytical Standards

Inorganic Analytical Standards

Global Analytical standards Market, by Region

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Recent Developments

In June 2023, Merck KGaA (Germany) invested 74 million USD (70 million Euro) for expanding production capacity for highly purified reagents at its site in Nantong, China.

In August 2022, Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US) acquired Polymer Standards Service, broadening offerings for gel permeation chromatography (GPC) and size exclusion chromatography (SEC) polymer analysis.

In June 2022, LGC Limited (UK) to act as global distributor of InBio’s (US) purified food allergen reference materials expanding LGC’s offering to more than 180 allergen reference materials for a range of applications including method development and method verification.

Key Stakeholders:

Analytical Standards Manufacturing Companies

Food & Beverage Manufacturing Companies

Pharmaceutical Companies

Environmental Monitoring Product Manufacturers

Air Quality Monitoring Product Manufacturers

Petrochemical Product Manufacturers

Forensic Laboratories

Pollution Monitoring Manufacturers

Product Sales and Distribution Companies

Government Regulatory Authorities

Research Laboratories and Academic Institutes

Clinical Research Organizations (CROs)

Research and Development Companies

Market Research and Consulting Firms

Report Objectives:

To define, describe, and forecast the analytical standards market on the basis of technique, application, methodology, category and region.

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth potential of the global analytical standards market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends).

To analyze the micro markets with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and contributions to the global analytical standards market.

To analyze key growth opportunities in the global analytical standards market for key stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for market leaders.

To forecast the size of market segments and/or subsegments with respect to five major regions, namely, North America (the US and Canada), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and the Middle East and Africa.

To profile the key players in the global analytical standards market and comprehensively analyze their market shares and core competencies.

To track and analyze the competitive developments undertaken in the global analytical standards market, such as agreements, expansions, and & acquisitions.

