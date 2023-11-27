Beauty Device Market Growing at 12.1% CAGR to Reach US$ 107.95 Billion by 2034: Fact.MR Report

Integration of AI Algorithms into Beauty Devices Increasing for Efficient Skin Analysis and Treatment

Rockville, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global Beauty Device Market is estimated to be valued at US$ 34.45 billion in 2024 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 12.1% through 2034. The market is experiencing a paradigm shift, fueled by technological advancements and a growing inclination towards at-home skincare solutions. These devices, ranging from facial cleansing brushes to high-tech anti-aging tools, are revolutionizing traditional skincare routines and empowering individuals to take charge of their beauty regimens.

In a world where beauty and wellness converge seamlessly, the beauty device market stands as a testament to the continuous evolution and innovation within the industry. The desire for salon-like experiences in the comfort of one's own home has increased the demand for these devices. This trend corresponds to changing consumer preferences, in which time restrictions and the demand for flexibility impact purchasing decisions. At-home beauty devices not only provide convenience but also allow consumers to maintain consistent skincare regimes that are suited to their schedules and tastes.

Key Segments of Beauty Device Industry Research Report

By Category By Device Type By Mode of Operation By Application By Consumer Orientation Hair Care

Facial Care

Body Care

Others Acne Devices

Hair Removal Devices

Hair Growth Devices

Rejuvenation Devices

Cleansing Devices

Oxygen & Steamer Devices

Others Electric

Battery Operated

Manual

Others Salons

Spas

Homes

Others Women

Men

Unisex



Increased consumer awareness about skincare routines and the benefits of using these devices have a substantial impact on market growth. Consumers are seeking items that align with their needs and preferences, thanks to social media, influencer endorsements, and easy access to information online. Integration of smart technology, such as AI algorithms that analyze skin conditions, is witnessing remarkable acceptance among consumers seeking personalized skincare solutions.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global beauty device market is projected to expand at a high-value CAGR of 12.1% through 2034.

East Asia is projected to hold a market share of 32.5% in 2024.

The hair care segment is projected to account for a market share of 34.3% in 2024.

Demand for beauty devices is projected to reach a market value of US$ 107.95 billion by the end of 2034.

North America is estimated to account for a market share of 28.6% in 2024.

Based on consumer orientation, the women segment leads the global market and is predicted to advance at a CAGR of 11.7% through 2034.

“The beauty device market stands at the intersection of technology, innovation, and self-care, offering a spectrum of possibilities for consumers worldwide. With high focus on personalized solutions, this market continues to redefine traditional skincare practices, empowering individuals to embrace their beauty journeys like never before,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Technological Innovations Elevating Efficacy of Beauty Devices

Technological innovations within the beauty device market have ushered in a new era of skincare solutions, revolutionizing traditional practices and offering unparalleled efficacy and convenience. One of the groundbreaking advancements driving this evolution is the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning algorithms in beauty devices. These sophisticated technologies enable devices to analyze skin conditions, understand individual needs, and provide personalized recommendations, essentially acting as virtual skincare consultants.

The convergence of beauty devices with Internet of Things (IoT) capabilities has elevated their functionality, allowing seamless connectivity with smartphones or other smart home systems. This integration facilitates data tracking, enabling users to monitor their skincare progress and receive real-time insights for optimized routines.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) USD 107.95 Billion Growth Rate (2024-2034) 12.1% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 30 Tables No. of Figures 127 Figures



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the beauty device market for 2018 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on category (hair care, facial care, body care, others), device type (acne devices, hair removal devices, hair growth devices, rejuvenation devices, cleansing devices, oxygen & steamer devices, others), mode of operation (electric, battery operated, manual), consumer orientation (women, men, unisex), and application (salons, spas, homes, others), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

