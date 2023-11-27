Cerence Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Results

Headlines



Revenue and profitability exceed the high end of the initially guided range for the full fiscal year

Five consecutive quarters of strong execution

Fourteen strategic design wins in the fiscal year including five competitive winbacks

Maintain a leadership position with Cerence penetration staying strong at 54% of global auto production

Fine-tuned LLM with Cerence vertical automotive dataset delivered to customers, advancing Destination Next software platform



BURLINGTON, Mass., Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC), AI for a world in motion, today reported its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 results for the year ended September 30, 2023.

Results Summary (1)

(in millions, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2023

2022

2023

2022

GAAP revenue $80.8 $58.1 $294.5 $327.9 GAAP gross margin 71.5% 58.1% 67.7% 70.4% Non-GAAP gross margin 72.9% 58.9% 69.1% 72.4% GAAP operating margin 4.8% -394.4% -9.2% -56.2% Non-GAAP operating margin 17.8% -9.8% 10.8% 23.5% GAAP net loss (2) (3) $(11.6) $(230.1) $(56.3) $(310.8) GAAP net loss margin -14.3% -395.8% -19.1% -94.8% Non-GAAP net income (loss) $3.8 $(5.5) $14.6 $50.4 Adjusted EBITDA $16.6 $(3.1) $41.5 $86.4 Adjusted EBITDA margin 20.5% -5.3% 14.1% 26.3% GAAP net (loss) income per share - diluted $(0.29) $(5.84) $(1.40) $(7.93) Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share - diluted $0.09 $(0.14) $0.36 $1.24





(1) Please refer to the “Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliations of GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures” included elsewhere in this release for more information regarding our use of non-GAAP financial measures. (2) During the third quarter of fiscal 2022, the company established a valuation allowance of $107.6 million against our deferred tax assets in a foreign jurisdiction, which consist of tax amortizable intellectual property and net operating loss carryforwards. This provision is a non-cash event. (3) During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, the company reported a goodwill impairment of $213.7 million. This provision is a non-cash event.

Stefan Ortmanns, Chief Executive Officer at Cerence, commented, “We finished the fiscal year strong with revenue for the quarter and fiscal year above the high end of the guidance range. Accordingly, we delivered better than expected full fiscal year results on all profitability metrics.”

Ortmanns continued, “During the year, we won more than a dozen strategic deals in our core auto business including five winbacks. In addition, we made strong progress in transportation adjacencies like two-wheelers and trucks. We are becoming a primary supplier of conversational AI technology in the two-wheeler space, having won every two-wheeler deal we’ve pitched.”

Ortmanns concluded, “Our industry is experiencing rapid change as automakers look to quickly deploy generative AI and large language models (LLMs), providing important opportunities for Cerence to serve as an innovation partner. We have demonstrated our initial product enhancements using these technologies to over a dozen customers with very favorable feedback, and we are already executing on a long-term product strategy that is expected to position Cerence as an industry leader for the foreseeable future.”

Cerence Key Performance Indicators

To help investors gain further insight into the Cerence business and its performance, management provides a set of key performance indicators that includes:

Key Performance Indicator1 Q4FY23 Percent of worldwide auto production with Cerence Technology (TTM) 54% Change in Adjusted Deferred Revenue2 (TTM): 15% Repeatable software contribution (TTM): 75% Change in number of Cerence connected cars shipped3 (TTM over prior year TTM) 34% Adjusted Total Billings (TTM over prior year TTM)4 6%





(1) Please refer to the “Key Performance Indicators” included elsewhere in this release for more information regarding the definition and our use of key performance indicators. (2) Change in Adjusted Deferred Revenue is a non-GAAP measure: Adjusted deferred revenue is calculated by adding deferred revenue and long-term deferred revenue on the balance sheet less the component associated with the Toyota Legacy contract. (3) Based on IHS Markit data, global auto production increased 8% over the same time period ended on September 30, 2023. (4) Adjusted Total Billings YoY (TTM): The year over year change in total billings adjusted to exclude Professional Services, Connected Professional Services, prepay and prepay assumptions.

First Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2024 Outlook

For the fiscal quarter ending December 31, 2023, revenue is expected to be in the range of $128 million to $132 million, which includes $67.8 million of deferred revenue that is accelerated due to an early termination agreement, entered into in the first quarter of 2024, relating to the Toyota “Legacy” contract.

GAAP Net Income is expected to be in the range of $19 million to $23 million. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of approximately $58 million to $62 million.

For the full fiscal year ending September 30, 2024, the company expects revenue to be in the range of $355 million to $375 million which includes $20 million of fixed contracts. GAAP Net Income is expected to be in the range of $20 million to $35 million. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of approximately $94 million to $109 million.

The adjusted EBITDA guidance excludes acquisition-related costs, amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation, restructuring and other costs.

Additional details regarding guidance will be provided during the earnings call.

Cerence Conference Call Webcast

The company will host a live conference call and webcast with slides to discuss the results today at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time/5:30 a.m. Pacific Time. Interested investors and analysts are invited to dial into the conference call by using the following link:

Webcast access will also be available on the Investor Information section of the company's website at https://www.cerence.com/investors/events-and-resources.

A replay of the webcast can be accessed by visiting the company's website 90 minutes following the conference call at https://www.cerence.com/investors/events-and-resources.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this press release regarding: Cerence’s future performance, results and financial condition; expected growth; multi-year targets; strategy; opportunities; business, industry and market trends; strategy regarding fixed contracts and its impact on financial results; backlog; revenue visibility; demand for Cerence products; innovation and new product offerings; cost efficiency initiatives; and management’s future expectations, estimates, assumptions, beliefs, goals, plans or prospects constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact (including statements containing the words “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends” or “estimates” or similar expressions) should also be considered to be forward-looking statements. Although we believe forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, such statements involve known and unknown risk, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results or performance of the company to be materially different from any future results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements including but not limited to: the highly competitive and rapidly changing market in which we operate; adverse conditions in the automotive industry, the related supply chain and semiconductor shortage, or the global economy more generally; the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on our and our customers’ businesses; the impact of the war in Ukraine and conflict between Israel and Hamas on our and our customers’ businesses; our ability to control and successfully manage our expenses and cash position; escalating pricing pressures from our customers; the impact on our business of the transition to a lower level of fixed contracts, including the failure to achieve such a transition; our failure to win, renew or implement service contracts; the cancellation or postponement of existing contracts; the loss of business from any of our largest customers; effects of customer defaults; our inability to successfully introduce new products, applications and services; our strategies to increase cloud offerings and deploy generative AI and large language models (LLMs), the inability to recruit and retain qualified personnel; disruptions arising from transitions in management personnel; cybersecurity and data privacy incidents; fluctuating currency rates and interest rates; inflation; and the other factors discussed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Further, the inclusion of Cerence’s multi-year targets in the accompanying presentation should not be regarded as predictive of actual future events, and such targets, which were based on numerous variables and assumptions that necessarily involve judgments, should not be relied upon as such or construed as financial guidance. Such targets cover multiple years, and thus, by their nature become subject to greater uncertainty with each successive year. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that any of the multi-year targets will be realized, and actual results may vary materially from those targets. We disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this document.

Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We believe that providing the non-GAAP information in addition to the GAAP presentation, allows investors to view the financial results in the way management views the operating results. We further believe that providing this information allows investors to not only better understand our financial performance, but more importantly, to evaluate the efficacy of the methodology and information used by management to evaluate and measure such performance. The non-GAAP information should not be considered superior to, or a substitute for, financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

We utilize a number of different financial measures, both GAAP and non-GAAP, in analyzing and assessing the overall performance of the business, for making operating decisions and for forecasting and planning for future periods. While our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures as a tool to enhance their understanding of certain aspects of our financial performance, our management does not consider these measures to be a substitute for, or superior to, the information provided by GAAP financial statements.

Consistent with this approach, we believe that disclosing non-GAAP financial measures to the readers of our financial statements provides such readers with useful supplemental data that, while not a substitute for GAAP financial statements, allows for greater transparency in the review of our financial and operational performance. In assessing the overall health of the business during the three and twelve months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, our management has either included or excluded the following items in general categories, each of which is described below.

Adjusted EBITDA.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income attributable to Cerence Inc. before net income (loss) attributable to income tax (benefit) expense, other income (expense) items, net, depreciation and amortization expense, and excluding acquisition-related costs, amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation, and restructuring and other costs, net or impairment charges related to fixed and intangible assets and gains or losses on the sale of long-lived assets, if any. From time to time we may exclude from Adjusted EBITDA the impact of events, gains, losses or other charges (such as significant legal settlements) that affect the period-to-period comparability of our operating performance. Other income (expense) items, net include interest expense, interest income, and other income (expense), net (as stated in our Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations). Our management and Board of Directors use this financial measure to evaluate our operating performance. It is also a significant performance measure in our annual incentive compensation programs.

Restructuring and other costs, net.

Restructuring and other charges, net include restructuring expenses as well as other charges that are unusual in nature, are the result of unplanned events, and arise outside the ordinary course of our business such as employee severance costs, costs for consolidating duplicate facilities, third-party fees relating to the modification of our convertible debt, release of a pre-acquisition contingency, and separation costs directly attributable to the Cerence business becoming a standalone public company.

Amortization of acquired intangible assets.

We exclude the amortization of acquired intangible assets from non-GAAP expense and income measures. These amounts are inconsistent in amount and frequency and are significantly impacted by the timing and size of acquisitions. Providing a supplemental measure which excludes these charges allows management and investors to evaluate results “as-if” the acquired intangible assets had been developed internally rather than acquired and, therefore, provides a supplemental measure of performance in which our acquired intellectual property is treated in a comparable manner to our internally developed intellectual property. Although we exclude amortization of acquired intangible assets from our non-GAAP expenses, we believe that it is important for investors to understand that such intangible assets contribute to revenue generation. Amortization of intangible assets that relate to past acquisitions will recur in future periods until such intangible assets have been fully amortized. Future acquisitions may result in the amortization of additional intangible assets.

Non-cash expenses.

We provide non-GAAP information relative to the following non-cash expenses: (i) stock-based compensation; and (ii) non-cash interest. These items are further discussed as follows:

i) Stock-based compensation. Because of varying valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of award types, we exclude stock-based compensation from our operating results. We evaluate performance both with and without these measures because compensation expense related to stock-based compensation is typically non-cash and awards granted are influenced by the Company’s stock price and other factors such as volatility that are beyond our control. The expense related to stock-based awards is generally not controllable in the short-term and can vary significantly based on the timing, size and nature of awards granted. As such, we do not include such charges in operating plans. Stock-based compensation will continue in future periods.

ii) Non-cash interest. We exclude non-cash interest because we believe that excluding this expense provides management, as well as other users of the financial statements, with a valuable perspective on the cash-based performance and health of the business, including the current near-term projected liquidity. Non-cash interest expense will continue in future periods.

Other expenses.

We exclude certain other expenses that result from unplanned events outside the ordinary course of continuing operations, in order to measure operating performance and current and future liquidity both with and without these expenses. By providing this information, we believe management and the users of the financial statements are better able to understand the financial results of what we consider to be our organic, continuing operations. Included in these expenses are items such as other charges (credits), net, losses from extinguishment of debt, and changes in indemnification assets corresponding with the release of pre-spin liabilities for uncertain tax positions.

Adjustments to income tax provision.

Adjustments to our GAAP income tax provision to arrive at non-GAAP net income is determined based on our non-GAAP pre-tax income. Additionally, as our non-GAAP profitability is higher based on the non-GAAP adjustments, we adjust the GAAP tax provision to remove valuation allowances and related effects based on the higher level of reported non-GAAP profitability. We also exclude from our non-GAAP tax provision certain discrete tax items as they occur.

Key Performance Indicators

We believe that providing key performance indicators (“KPIs”) allows investors to gain insight into the way management views the performance of the business. We further believe that providing KPIs allows investors to better understand information used by management to evaluate and measure such performance. KPIs should not be considered superior to, or a substitute for, operating results prepared in accordance with GAAP. In assessing the performance of the business during the three months ended September 30, 2023, our management has reviewed the following KPIs, each of which is described below:

Percent of worldwide auto production with Cerence Technology: The number of Cerence enabled cars shipped as compared to IHS Markit car production data.

Change in Adjusted Deferred Revenue: The year over year change in deferred revenue excluding Toyota “Legacy” revenue. Amounts calculated on a TTM basis. Adjusted deferred revenue is calculated by adding deferred revenue and long-term deferred revenue on the balance sheet less the component associated with the Toyota Legacy contract.

Repeatable software contribution: The percentage of repeatable revenues as compared to total GAAP revenue in the quarter on a TTM basis. Repeatable revenues are defined as the sum of License and Connected Services revenues.

Change in number of Cerence connected cars shipped: The year-over-year change in the number of cars shipped with Cerence connected solutions. Amounts calculated on a TTM basis.

Adjusted total billings YoY (TTM): The year over year change in total billings adjusted to exclude Professional Services, prepay billings and prepay consumption.



____________

See the tables at the end of this press release for non-GAAP reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

To learn more about Cerence, visit www.cerence.com, and follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Cerence Inc.

Cerence (NASDAQ: CRNC) is the global industry leader in creating unique, moving experiences for the mobility world. As an innovation partner to the world’s leading automakers and mobility OEMs, it is helping advance the future of connected mobility through intuitive, AI-powered interaction between humans and their vehicles, connecting consumers’ digital lives to their daily journeys no matter where they are. Cerence’s track record is built on more than 20 years of knowledge and 475 million cars shipped with Cerence technology. Whether it’s connected cars, autonomous driving, e-vehicles, or two-wheelers, Cerence is mapping the road ahead. For more information, visit www.cerence.com.

CERENCE INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues: License $ 43,105 $ 19,000 $ 145,159 $ 158,610 Connected service 19,168 18,096 75,071 85,571 Professional service 18,491 21,048 74,245 83,710 Total revenues 80,764 58,144 294,475 327,891 Cost of revenues: License 2,356 1,006 8,522 2,698 Connected service 4,777 5,956 22,995 22,722 Professional service 15,791 17,316 63,232 68,764 Amortization of intangible assets 104 105 414 2,984 Total cost of revenues 23,028 24,383 95,163 97,168 Gross profit 57,736 33,761 199,312 230,723 Operating expenses: Research and development 35,143 25,308 123,333 107,116 Sales and marketing 5,848 8,611 27,504 31,098 General and administrative 11,450 10,712 57,903 42,653 Amortization of intangible assets 557 2,365 5,854 11,516 Restructuring and other costs, net 842 2,379 11,917 8,965 Goodwill impairment — 213,720 — 213,720 Total operating expenses 53,840 263,095 226,511 415,068 Income (loss) from operations 3,896 (229,334 ) (27,199 ) (184,345 ) Interest income 1,231 591 4,471 1,007 Interest expense (3,132 ) (3,792 ) (14,769 ) (14,394 ) Other income (expense), net (1,649 ) (255 ) 1,108 (1,019 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 346 (232,790 ) (36,389 ) (198,751 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 11,898 (2,663 ) 19,865 112,075 Net loss $ (11,552 ) $ (230,127 ) $ (56,254 ) $ (310,826 ) Net loss per share: Basic (0.29 ) (5.84 ) (1.40 ) (7.93 ) Diluted (0.29 ) (5.84 ) (1.40 ) (7.93 ) Weighted-average common share outstanding: Basic 40,357 39,407 40,215 39,187 Diluted 40,357 39,407 40,215 39,187





CERENCE INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

September 30,

September 30, 2023 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 101,154 $ 94,847 Marketable securities 9,211 20,317 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $4,044 and $157 at September 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022, respectively 61,270 45,073 Deferred costs 6,935 7,098 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 47,157 60,184 Total current assets 225,727 227,519 Long-term marketable securities 10,607 11,584 Property and equipment, net 34,013 37,707 Deferred costs 20,299 22,451 Operating lease right of use assets 11,961 14,702 Goodwill 900,342 890,802 Intangible assets, net 3,875 9,700 Deferred tax assets 46,601 51,989 Other assets 44,165 52,039 Total assets $ 1,297,590 $ 1,318,493 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 16,873 $ 10,372 Deferred revenue 77,068 72,662 Short-term operating lease liabilities 5,434 5,071 Short-term debt - 10,938 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 48,718 47,990 Total current liabilities 148,093 147,033 Long-term debt, net of discounts and issuance costs 275,951 259,436 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 145,531 165,972 Long-term operating lease liabilities 7,947 11,375 Other liabilities 25,193 21,727 Total liabilities 602,715 605,543 Stockholders’ Equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value, 560,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2023; 40,423 and 39,430 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022, respectively 404 394 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (27,966 ) (33,737 ) Additional paid-in capital 1,056,099 1,029,542 Accumulated deficit (333,662 ) (283,249 ) Total stockholders’ equity 694,875 712,950 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,297,590 $ 1,318,493





CERENCE INC.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

Twelve Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (56,254 ) $ (310,826 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operations: Depreciation and amortization 16,038 23,939 Provision for (benefit from) credit loss reserve 3,626 (413 ) Stock-based compensation 40,766 28,076 Non-cash interest expense 2,914 5,281 Loss on debt extinguishment 1,333 - Deferred tax benefit 7,597 97,287 Goodwill impairment - 213,720 Unrealized foreign currency transaction (gain) losses (3,393 ) 5,730 Other (3,388 ) 385 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (16,964 ) (6,590 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 28,192 (33,756 ) Deferred costs 3,194 4,654 Accounts payable 5,774 157 Accrued expenses and other liabilities (408 ) (1,479 ) Deferred revenue (21,529 ) (28,303 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 7,498 (2,138 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (5,124 ) (17,446 ) Purchases of marketable securities (18,025 ) (31,757 ) Sale and maturities of marketable securities 30,324 37,203 Purchase of debt securities - - Payments for equity investments - (584 ) Other investing activities (1,355 ) 2,019 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 5,820 (10,565 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from revolving credit facility 24,700 - Payments of revolver credit facility (24,700 ) - Proceeds from long-term debt, net of discount 210,000 - Payments for long-term debt issuance costs (17,176 ) - Principal payments of long-term debt (198,438 ) (6,250 ) Common stock repurchases for tax withholdings for net settlement of equity awards (4,894 ) (49,003 ) Principal payment of lease liabilities arising from a finance lease (451 ) (415 ) Proceeds from the issuance of common stock 5,625 36,062 Net cash used in financing activities (5,334 ) (19,606 ) Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (1,677 ) (1,272 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents 6,307 (33,581 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 94,847 128,428 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 101,154 $ 94,847





CERENCE INC.

Reconciliations of GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(unaudited - in thousands)

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 GAAP revenue $ 80,764 $ 58,144 $ 294,475 $ 327,891 GAAP gross profit $ 57,736 $ 33,761 $ 199,312 $ 230,723 Stock-based compensation 1,004 382 3,703 3,766 Amortization of intangible assets 104 105 414 2,984 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 58,844 $ 34,248 $ 203,429 $ 237,473 GAAP gross margin 71.5 % 58.1 % 67.7 % 70.4 % Non-GAAP gross margin 72.9 % 58.9 % 69.1 % 72.4 % GAAP operating income (loss) $ 3,896 $ (229,334 ) $ (27,199 ) $ (184,345 ) Stock-based compensation* 8,965 5,056 40,766 24,076 Amortization of intangible assets 661 2,470 6,268 14,500 Restructuring and other costs, net* 842 2,379 11,917 8,965 Goodwill impairment - 213,720 - 213,720 Non-GAAP operating income (loss) $ 14,364 $ (5,709 ) $ 31,752 $ 76,916 GAAP operating margin 4.8 % -394.4 % -9.2 % -56.2 % Non-GAAP operating margin 17.8 % -9.8 % 10.8 % 23.5 % GAAP net loss $ (11,552 ) $ (230,127 ) $ (56,254 ) $ (310,826 ) Stock-based compensation* 8,965 5,056 40,766 24,076 Amortization of intangible assets 661 2,470 6,268 14,500 Restructuring and other costs, net* 842 2,379 11,917 8,965 Goodwill impairment - 213,720 - 213,720 Depreciation 2,226 2,616 9,770 9,439 Total other (expense) income, net (3,550 ) (3,456 ) (9,190 ) (14,406 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 11,898 (2,663 ) 19,865 112,075 Adjusted EBITDA $ 16,590 $ (3,093 ) $ 41,522 $ 86,355 GAAP net loss margin -14.3 % -395.8 % -19.1 % -94.8 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 20.5 % -5.3 % 14.1 % 26.3 % * - $4.0 million in stock-based compensation is included in Restructuring and other costs, net during Q1’22.





CERENCE INC.

Reconciliations of GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (cont.)

(unaudited - in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 GAAP net loss $ (11,552 ) $ (230,127 ) $ (56,254 ) $ (310,826 ) Stock-based compensation* 8,965 5,056 40,766 24,076 Amortization of intangible assets 661 2,470 6,268 14,500 Restructuring and other costs, net* 842 2,379 11,917 8,965 Loss on debt extinguishment - - 1,333 - Goodwill impairment - 213,720 - 213,720 Non-cash interest expense 1,464 1,359 2,914 5,281 Indemnification asset release - - - 1,302 Other 500 - (344 ) - Adjustments to income tax expense 2,870 (362 ) 7,976 93,405 Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 3,750 $ (5,505 ) $ 14,576 $ 50,423 Adjusted EPS: GAAP Numerator: Net loss attributed to common shareholders - basic and diluted $ (11,552 ) $ (230,127 ) $ (56,254 ) $ (310,826 ) Non-GAAP Numerator: Net income (loss) attributed to common shareholders $ 3,750 $ (5,505 ) $ 14,576 $ 50,423 Interest on the Notes, net of tax - - - 4,068 Net income (loss) attributed to common shareholders - diluted $ 3,750 $ (5,505 ) $ 14,576 $ 54,491 GAAP Denominator: Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted 40,357 39,407 40,215 39,187 Non-GAAP Denominator: Weighted-average common shares outstanding- basic 40,357 39,407 40,215 39,187 Adjustment for diluted shares 1,101 - 423 4,912 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted 41,458 39,407 40,638 44,099 GAAP net loss per share - diluted $ (0.29 ) $ (5.84 ) $ (1.40 ) $ (7.93 ) Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share - diluted $ 0.09 $ (0.14 ) $ 0.36 $ 1.24 GAAP net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 11,258 $ (4,953 ) $ 7,498 $ (2,138 ) Capital expenditures (1,527 ) (3,028 ) (5,124 ) (17,446 ) Free Cash Flow $ 9,731 $ (7,981 ) $ 2,374 $ (19,584 ) * - $4.0 million in stock-based compensation is included in Restructuring and other costs, net in Q1’22.





CERENCE INC.

Reconciliations of GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (cont.)

(unaudited - in thousands)

Q4FY23 Q3FY23 Q2FY23 Q1FY23 GAAP revenues $ 80,764 $ 61,660 $ 68,393 $ 83,658 Less: Professional services revenue 18,491 17,240 18,667 19,847 Non-GAAP Repeatable revenues $ 62,273 $ 44,420 $ 49,726 $ 63,811 GAAP revenues TTM $ 294,475 Less: Professional services revenue TTM 74,245 Non-GAAP Repeatable revenues TTM $ 220,230 Repeatable software contribution 75 %





CERENCE INC.

Reconciliations of GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (cont.)

(unaudited - in thousands)

Q1 2024 FY2024 Low High Low High GAAP revenue $ 128,000 $ 132,000 $ 355,000 $ 375,000 GAAP gross profit $ 103,000 $ 107,000 $ 265,000 $ 285,000 Stock-based compensation 700 700 3,100 3,100 Amortization of intangible assets 100 100 100 100 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 103,800 $ 107,800 $ 268,200 $ 288,200 GAAP gross margin 80 % 81 % 75 % 76 % Non-GAAP gross margin 81 % 82 % 76 % 77 % GAAP operating income $ 46,500 $ 50,500 $ 43,300 $ 58,300 Stock-based compensation 8,800 8,800 38,900 38,900 Amortization of intangible assets 700 700 2,300 2,300 Restructuring and other costs, net 200 200 2,400 2,400 Non-GAAP operating income $ 56,200 $ 60,200 $ 86,900 $ 101,900 GAAP operating margin 36 % 38 % 12 % 16 % Non-GAAP operating margin 44 % 46 % 24 % 27 % GAAP net income $ 18,900 $ 22,900 $ 20,200 $ 35,200 Stock-based compensation 8,800 8,800 38,900 38,900 Amortization of intangible assets 700 700 2,300 2,300 Restructuring and other costs, net 200 200 2,400 2,400 Depreciation 1,800 1,800 7,500 7,500 Total other income (expense), net (1,800 ) (1,800 ) (7,100 ) (7,100 ) Provision for income taxes 25,800 25,800 16,000 16,000 Adjusted EBITDA $ 58,000 $ 62,000 $ 94,400 $ 109,400 GAAP net income margin 15 % 17 % 6 % 9 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 45 % 47 % 27 % 29 %





CERENCE INC.

Reconciliations of GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (cont.)

(unaudited - in thousands)