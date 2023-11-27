Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Strengthens Spider Silk Production Operations with Sericulture Experts from India

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB) ("Company" or "Kraig Labs"), the biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of spider silk, today announced its continued investment into building its world-class team with the addition of leading sericulture consultants from India. Before joining Kraig, these individuals spent more than 30 years in senior-level positions overseeing all aspects of India's silk production on a national scale.



The first of these experts is currently at Kraig's R&D headquarters for 30 days of hands-on work with the team to provide onsite training for technical staff, strengthen its rearing operation fundamentals, and support the field testing of our production operations.

Following the overhauling of U.S. operations and providing production-oriented training with its U.S. staff, the Company plans to bring these technical experts to review and overhaul its overseas operations and facilities. The primary focus is to improve production yields and increase throughput.

Kraig Labs assembled this team of outside production experts to address all aspects of spider silk production, including new strain development and purification, optimizing and selection of ideal hybrid breed pairing, disease prevention and screening, construction and management of rearing facilities, and large-scale production.

"We believe that building the best team means assembling the absolute best people, in both gene engineering and production. I am delighted to welcome some of the best minds in silk production from around the world to support our operations in the U.S. and overseas," said Kraig Labs COO Jon Rice. "We are already implementing significant changes in our U.S. operations based on their recommendations, and I look forward to integrating their expertise into our production operations as we prepare for Spring field trials.”

The Company is actively developing numerous pure-line silkworm strains utilizing its recombinant spider silk technology. One key area of focus for work at Kraig Labs' overseas production operations with these new experts will be testing and creating the optimal pairing of these pure-line strains to produce ideal hybrid cocoons and spider silk.

About Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. ( www.KraigLabs.com ), a reporting biotechnology company, is the leading developer of genetically engineered spider silk-based fiber technologies.

The Company has achieved a series of scientific breakthroughs in the area of spider silk technology with implications for the global textile industry.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Statements in this press release about the Company's future and expectations other than historical facts are "forward-looking statements." These statements are made on the basis of management's current views and assumptions. As a result, there can be no assurance that management's expectations will necessarily come to pass. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as "believes," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "estimated," "hopes," "if," "develops," "researching," "research," "pilot," "potential," "could" or other words or phrases of similar import. Forward-looking statements include descriptions of the Company's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions and goals. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security.