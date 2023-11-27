EVEREST FUNERAL CONCIERGE PARTNERS WITH CBS SPORTS NETWORK, CURLING CANADA AND USA CURLING IN THE EVEREST NORTH AMERICAN CURLING CLUB CHAMPIONSHIPS

The inaugural event will establish the highest level of competition for both men’s and women’s amateur curling

Houston, TX, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everest Funeral Concierge is thrilled to announce a ground-breaking partnership with CBS Sports Network, Curling Canada and USA Curling to introduce the Everest North American Curling Club Championships. Set to debut in September 2024, this new championship will establish the highest level of competition for amateur curlers across North America, filling a void that currently exists in the North American competition structure.

"Everest is thrilled to expand our legacy of curling innovation with this event sponsorship," said Mark Duffey, President and CEO, Everest Funeral Concierge. "Our deep commitment to curling spans nine years of finding new ways to showcase the sport. The Everest North American Curling Club Championships will enable curlers from both Canada and the USA to reach new levels of competition and engage both existing and new curling fans through the CBS Sports Network broadcast event.”

The event will see the Everest Canadian Curling Club Champions face off against the USA Curling Club Nationals Champions to crown the Men’s and Women’s North American Champions.

While there are currently Worlds for Club Seniors (50+ years old), there is no equivalent opportunity beyond the Nationals for amateur athletes in Canada and the United States to compete. The Everest North American Curling Club Championships will now become the ultimate achievement for curlers on both sides of the border.

Everest is known for its disruptive approach to building curling, through innovative events including Everest-Ferbey Pro Am and the made-for-TV Everest Curling Challenge, with Canadian sports broadcaster TSN.

"These Championships cater specifically to club-level curlers who may not have the time or resources to compete at the professional level but who have the skills to represent their country at a higher level,” said Danny Lamoureux, CEO, Curling Canada. “The event opens an exciting avenue for these curlers to represent their countries and we appreciate Everest’s continued investment in the sport to provide all curlers with the opportunity to shine on a North American stage.”

"Our Club National Championships celebrate both intense competition and the club-based history of our sport," said Dean Gemmell, CEO, USA Curling. "Providing our winners the chance to move on to international play only amplifies the importance of the event, and we are grateful to Everest for creating this opportunity."

“The prospect of competing beyond the national level is a game-changer for curlers who often reach a plateau unless they go professional,” said Randy Ferbey, six-time Canadian and four-time World Curling Champion, Canada Sports Hall of Fame Inductee, and Everest Curling Executive Committee Member.

“This is welcome news for the entire curling community. It not only expands the opportunities for recreational curlers but also contributes to the growth and vibrancy of our sport.”

The Everest North American Curling Club Championships will air live on CBS Sports Network in Prime Time. Canadian broadcast details will be announced soon.

CURLING CANADA

Curling Canada is the national sport governing body responsible for the development, promotion and organization of curling in Canada. In cooperation with its Provincial and Territorial Member Associations from across Canada, Curling Canada provides programs and services to curlers ranging from the youngest ‘little rocker’ (age 7 and up), to those participating at ages 70 and over – and from aspiring Olympians and Paralympians to Canadians with special needs, coaches, curling facility operators, ice makers and officials. Curling Canada also oversees and provides the comprehensive management of the Season of Champions event portfolio; develops and administers the Canadian Team Ranking System (CTRS) for Olympic qualification; and organizes and operates the championship system for Youth (under 21, under 18), Seniors (over 50), Mixed Fours, Mixed Doubles, Women, Men, University, College and Wheelchair.

CURLING USA

Founded in 1958 and headquartered in Eagan, Minnesota, USA Curling is the National Governing body for the Olympic sport of curling and the Paralympic sport of wheelchair curling in the United States. The mission of USA Curling is to grow, strengthen, and advocate for the Olympic and Paralympic sport of curling in the United States by prioritizing accessibility and programmatic development from grassroots to podium. USA Curling is sponsored by Columbia Sportswear, Twin Cities Orthopedics, Training HAUS, Toyota, ISS (Ice, Sports & Solar), Rock Solid Productions, Jet Ice, and Laurie Artiss. USA Curling is a proud member of the World Curling Federation and the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee. To learn more, visit usacurling.org.

ABOUT EVEREST FUNERAL CONCIERGE

Everest is a funeral planning and concierge service rolled into a life insurance plan. When help is needed, our 24/7 Advisors are one phone call away, ready to personalize the funeral plan, compare and negotiate best prices, and work with our life insurance company partners, to get monies to the beneficiary in as little as 48 hours after death. Serving as an impartial advocate for families, Everest is not a funeral home, nor does it sell funeral goods or services and does not receive commissions from funeral homes or other providers in the funeral industry. More than 25 million people across the U.S., Canada, and the UK are covered by Everest. Visit www.EverestFuneral.com for more information.

