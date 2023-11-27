Castellum, Inc. Announces Execution of Debt Term Sheet

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Castellum, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE-American: CTM), a cybersecurity, electronic warfare, and software services company focused on the federal government, announces that it has signed a non-binding $4 million debt term sheet with a significant regional bank. The closing of the debt financing is subject to customary due diligence by the bank, including a field audit as well as the negotiation and execution of definitive loan documents. Castellum expects that the transaction should close in approximately six weeks.



“We are pleased to announce that we have signed a term sheet which, upon closing, will facilitate the partial paydown and extension of our 2024 debt maturities until 2025 or later,” said Mark Fuller, President and CEO of Castellum . “We believe that this non-dilutive financing reflects our improving financial performance, strong backlog and pipeline, and excellent payment history on all our existing debt. Closing this transaction will represent an important milestone for our Company.”

Castellum, Inc. (NYSE-American: CTM) is a defense-oriented technology company that is executing strategic acquisitions in the cybersecurity, MBSE, and information warfare areas - http://castellumus.com/ .

These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are outside of the Company's control, that could cause actual results to differ (sometimes materially) from the results expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, including, among others: the Company's ability to close the described debt financing; its ability to effectively integrate and grow its acquired companies; its ability to identify additional acquisition targets and close additional acquisitions; the impact on the Company's revenue due to a delay in the U.S. Congress approving a federal budget; and the Company's ability to maintain the listing of its common stock on the NYSE American LLC.

