Insurance Analytics Market Soaring at 14.8% CAGR to Reach US$ 25.04 Billion by 2028

Explore the comprehensive overview of the Insurance Analytics Market, analyzing trends, key players, and the transformative impact on the insurance sector.” — Exactitude Consultancy

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Insurance Analytics Market is projected to reach USD 25.04 Billion by 2028 from USD 8.30 Billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 14.8% from 2021 to 2028. Increasing focus on enhancing customer experience and the growing trend of digitalization would drive market growth. However, rising cyberattacks and their threats are expected to restrain the market growth. Factors such as the need for cloud-based digital solutions by the insurer and COVID-19 accelerated organizations to new customer engagement through digital experiences would create opportunities.

Insurance analytics involves collecting, analyzing, and extracting relevant insights from various data sources. Moreover, insurance analytics essentially help in pricing & risk selection, identifying customers at risk of cancellation, identifying risk of fraud, focusing on customer loyalty, and transforming the claims process. Furthermore, insurance companies are increasingly adopting & implementing advanced analytical solutions to enable business growth, reduce fraudulent activities, and predict real risk for underwriting.

Essential requirements & implementation of advanced technologies and provision of integrated & value-added services to customers promote the adoption of these technologies. In addition, consumers are inclined toward getting online quotes & customized insurance solutions 24/7 from different companies, creating competition among firms operating in the industry. This, as a result, promotes the growth of the insurance analytics market.

Insurance Analytics Market Trends

Increasing Risks and Fraudulent Activities Are Boosting the Adoption of Insurance Analytics.

Risks from man-made and natural disasters are regularly identified and managed in the insurance sector. The need for integrated risk management, which combines knowledge, control, and optimization of routine company operations, is high due to this uncertain risk. Insurance analytics solutions provide the crucial understanding to enhance risk management at all levels.

86% of insurance companies are creating insurance data analytics systems to provide the most accurate predictions of big data reports. Data analytics enable unprecedented creativity across all product categories and corporate functions. For instance, instead of depending on internal data sources like loss records, auto insurance started working on behavior-based analytics and incorporating credit ratings from credit bureaus into their study.

Due to false claims, insurance firms suffer enormous losses every year. Insurers believe that between 10% to 20% of claims are fraudulent and that less than 20% of fraudulent claims are discovered. It is possible to detect fraudulent activities, suspicious claims, and behavioral patterns using predictive analytics incorporating statistical models for efficient fraud detection.

Insurance Analytics Market Players

The major players operating in the global insurance analytics industry include Hexaware Technologies, LexisNexis Risk Solutions, Microsoft Corporation, MicroStrategy Inc., OpenText, Oracle Corporation, PEGASYSTEMS INC., Sapiens International, Tableau Software, LLC, Verisk Analytics, Inc. New strategies were adopted by market players to strengthen their product portfolios and maintain a competitive position in the microcatheters market.

Key Market Segments: Insurance Analytics Market

Insurance Analytics Market by Component, 2021-2028, (In USD Million)

• Tool

• Services

• Managed Services

• Professional Services

Insurance Analytics Market by Application, 2021-2028, (In USD Million)

• Claim Management

• Risk Management

• Process Management

• Customer Management and Personalization

Insurance Analytics Market by Development, 2021-2028, (In USD Million)

• On-Premise

• Cloud

Insurance Analytics Market by Enterprise, 2021-2028, (In USD Million)

• Large Enterprise

• Small And Medium Enterprise

Insurance Analytics Market by End-User, 2021-2028, (In USD Million)

• Insurance Companies

• Government Agencies

• Third Party Administration Brokers and Consultancies

Regions, 2021-2028, (In USD Million)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East and Africa

Insurance Analytics Market Regional Analysis

Geographically, the insurance analytics market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, APAC and MEA.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global insurance analytics market. The rising adoption of insurance analytics tools, as well as the strong presence of major companies in the region, can be credited for this growth. In addition, end-user industries in the region, such as government agencies, insurance companies, and third-party administrators, are putting a strong emphasis on using insurance analytics to provide customer-centric products. Furthermore, the regional market is expected to be driven by rapid advancements in data analytics software programs, cloud computing, and government initiatives to raise awareness about the importance of insurance.

Objectives of the Report

• To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the Insurance Analytics Market by value and volume.

• To showcase the development of the Insurance Analytics Market in different parts of the world.

• To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Insurance Analytics Market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

• To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Insurance Analytics Market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the Insurance Analytics Market represents a paradigm shift in the insurance sector, empowering insurers with data-driven insights. While challenges exist, the transformative benefits, successful implementations, and ongoing innovations position insurance analytics as a key driver of positive change within the industry.

