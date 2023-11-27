Smart Packaging Market at a CAGR of 11.87% is projected to reach $353 Billion by 2029 | Exactitude Consultancy

Smart Packaging Market

The Exactitude Consultancy global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2029

Smart Packaging market thrives with the integration of IoT technology, enhancing product visibility, traceability, and consumer engagement in the packaging industry” — Exactitude Consultancy

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The “Smart Packaging “Market Research analysis presents estimations of growth, size, and projections for each market segment, accompanied by trends and forecasts based on revenue (in USD million)

The Smart Packaging market 2023-2029 is an extensive market research report which provides industry analysis with a historical & futuristic outlook. The report includes comprehensive information on the market drivers, key trends and challenges, a deep examination of trends, opportunities, value chains, future roadmaps, and strategies. The report consists of SWOT, PESTEL, and Porter’s 5-forces analysis frameworks. The analytical studies are conducted ensuring client needs with a thorough understanding of market capacities in the current scenario. Exactitude Consultancy ensures qualified and verifiable aspects of market data operating in the real- time scenario.

Smart Packaging Market is expected to grow at more than 11.87% CAGR from 2023 To 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 353 billion by 2029 from USD 140 billion in 2022.

Top companies covered in this report: Amcor, Thinfilm, 3M, Aptar, RR Donnelly, Dupont, Avery Denison, Sealed Air, Cortec Corporation, Huhtamaki, Westrock, Toppan Printing, Sonoco, Graphic Packaging, Temptime Corporation, and BASF

Recent Deveopment:

March 2023: Amcor, a company that creates and manufactures environment-friendly packaging solutions, announced a joint research project agreement with NfiniteNanotechnology Inc. to validate the application of Nfinite's nanocoating technology to improve packaging that can be recycled and composted.

January 2023: Avery Dennison announced a major investment to expand its manufacturing capacity in the Americas region by constructing a new manufacturing facility in Queretaro, Mexico. The investment supports his goal of being the world's largest RFID provider to give each item a unique digital ID. Technologies developed at the new facility are expected to create a more connected and transparent supply chain, improving efficiency across multiple industries. Avery Dennison expects to invest more than USD 100 million.

Request for Free Sample Copy of this report at:

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/2516/smart-packaging-market/#request-a-sample

Smart Packaging Market Segmentation:

Smart Packaging Market by Type, 2022-2029, (In USD Million)

Active Packaging

Intelligent Packaging

Smart Packaging Market by Application, 2022-2029, (In USD Million)

Food And Beverages

Healthcare

Personal Care

Automotive

Others

Regional Outlook:

The report’s primary insights into various regions and the major companies involved in each one are provided in this section. When evaluating a region’s or country’s growth, economic, social, environmental, technological, and political issues have all been taken into account. Additionally, each country’s and region’s revenue and sales information for the years 2018 through 2029 will be made available to readers.

The market has been divided into four key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America. The regional part will include a thorough analysis of important nations like the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, France, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and India.

The smart packaging market was dominated by Asia Pacific, which acquired the most significant revenue share of 33% in 2022. The presence of key players in the Asia Pacific region, such as Ester Industries Ltd. and TCPL Packaging Ltd., is fueling the market growth. Market growth in the Asia Pacific region is propelled by increasing demand from manufacturing industries in emerging economies such as China, Japan, and India. In addition, the increasing adoption of smartphones and the emergence of online shopping channels drive the demand for smart packaging in e-commerce industries. North America is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to changing lifestyles and increasing demand for packaged foods in developed countries such as the United Kingdom, Belgium, France, and Germany. Also, the presence of key players in the smart packaging market, such as International Paper Co., Berry Global Group Inc., and Crown Holdings Inc., is driving the growth of the market.

Important Features of the reports:

- Detailed analysis of the Smart Packaging market

- Fluctuating market dynamics of the industry

- Detailed market segmentation

- Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

- Recent industry trends and developments

- Competitive landscape of the Smart Packaging Market

- Strategies of key players and product offerings

- Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

- A neutral perspective towards Smart Packaging market performance.

Browse Full Report at

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/2516/smart-packaging-market/

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Smart Packaging market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, and geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Smart Packaging market

How big will the market and growth rate be in 2029?

What are the key drivers for the global Smart Packaging market?

What are the major market trends influencing the growth of the global Smart Packaging Market?

What are the challenges for market growth?

Who are the key vendors in the global Smart Packaging market?

What market opportunities and threats are vendors facing in the global Smart Packaging market?

What are the main findings of the five forces analysis of the global Smart Packaging Market?

Conclusion: At the end of the Smart Packaging Market report, all findings and estimates are presented. It also includes key drivers and opportunities and regional analysis. The Segmental analysis is also provided in terms of type and application.

Customization of the report: The report can be customized according to the client’s requirements. Get in touch with our sales experts and we’ll make sure you get a report that fits your needs.

Other Related Reports:

Food Anticaking Agents

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/7027/food-anticaking-agents-market/

Food Emulsifiers

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/2310/food-emulsifiers-market/

Food Crushers, Blenders & Mixers

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/2251/food-crushers-blenders-mixers-market/

Food Texturizers

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/13930/food-texturizers-market/

About Us

Exactitude Consultancy is a Market research & consulting services firm which helps its client to address their most pressing strategic and business challenges. Our professional team works hard to fetch the most authentic research reports backed with impeccable data figures which guarantee outstanding results every time for you. So, whether it is the latest report from the researchers or a custom requirement, our team is here to help you in the best possible way.