Smart Share Global Limited Announces Third Quarter 2023 Results

Net income reached RMB50.0 million for the third quarter of 2023

Number of POIs1 reached 1.2 million as of the end of the third quarter of 2023

SHANGHAI, China, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Share Global Limited (Nasdaq: EM) (“Energy Monster” or the “Company”), a consumer tech company providing mobile device charging service, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2023

Net income for the third quarter of 2023 was RMB50.0 million, compared to a net loss of RMB95.8 million in the same period last year.

Adjusted net income 2 for the third quarter of 2023 was RMB55.2 million, compared to an adjusted net loss of RMB88.6 million in the same period last year.

As of September 30, 2023, 65.5% of POIs were operated under our network partner model, compared with 62.0% as of June 30, 2023.

As of September 30, 2023, 65.5% of POIs were operated under our network partner model, compared with 62.0% as of June 30, 2023.

As of September 30, 2023, the Company’s available-for-use power banks 3 were 8.7 million, compared with 8.0 million as of June 30, 2023.

As of September 30, 2023, cumulative registered users reached 379.0 million, with 16.4 million newly registered users acquired during the quarter.

Mobile device charging orders for the third quarter of 2023 was 176.5 million, representing an increase of 9.1% compared to the same period last year.

“Our operation continues to reach new heights during the third quarter of 2023 with both mobile device charging service GMV and POI count reaching historic highs, despite the weaker than expected offline foot traffic and consumption power,” said Mars Guangyuan Cai, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “The increased scale coupled with an improvement to our profitability reflects that our commitment to our strategies in operational efficiency and POI expansion is effective and continues to be a driver for future growth. We will continue to deliver best-in-class services and support to our users, location partners and network partners and to drive increased scale and operational efficiency of our operation in order to create value for our stakeholders.”

“As offline foot traffic and our operation continue their recoveries, we are also rebalancing the contribution by our two models,” said Peifeng Xu, President. “For our direct model, we continue to optimize our existing POI portfolio and to shift our emphasis to KA partners and larger cities. We also continue to transition a portion of our direct model POIs to our network partner model so that we can concentrate the advantages of our direct model into high-yielding locations. Our network partner model, which continues to be the driver of our network expansion, will primarily focus on expanding into lower-tier cities and to complement our direct model’s coverage in higher-tier cities. By expanding through and balancing the two models, we are able to effectively scale a diversified network across different regions and POI types.”

“The shifting balance between the two models and the initiatives we have taken to improve operational efficiency both contribute to the improvement of our profitability during the quarter,” said Maria Yi Xin, Chief Financial Officer. “Going forward, we maintain committed to our strategy in improving operational efficiency as we continue to optimize our operating expenses and deliver newer generations of hardware products to the market that are more cost-efficient. The improvement in our profitability coupled with our strong balance sheet and cash flow provides us with the foundation required to invest in new initiatives in the near future.”

UPDATE IN CONTRACTUAL ARRANGEMENT

Starting in the second quarter of 2023, the Company has updated its contractual arrangement with its network partners under the network partner model, shifting the principal role of providing mobile device charging service from the Company to network partners. Under the new contractual arrangement, the Company generates revenue by providing mobile device charging solutions to network partners, including software and system service, billing and settlement service, customer call center service and other services. The ownership rights of cabinets and power banks under the network partner model, which were previously held by the Company, have also been transferred to the network partners under the new contractual arrangement.

Starting in the second quarter of 2023, mobile device charging revenue generated under the network partner model has therefore been recorded under mobile device charging solution, which is now net of incentive fees paid to network partners. Additionally, all incentive fees paid to network partners will be excluded from the Company’s sales and marketing expenses going forward under the new contractual arrangement. Due to the new contractual arrangement, the Company now also generates revenue from cabinet and power bank sales to its network partners as a result of the shift in ownership rights of the cabinets and power banks under the network partner model from the Company to the network partner, and cost of cabinets and power banks sold to network partners will be recognized accordingly.

Starting from the second quarter of 2023, the classification of revenue has been updated accordingly to more clearly reflect the results of the two mobile device charging models. The Company’s classification of mobile device charging operation now consists of the direct model and network partner model. Under the direct model, the Company generates revenue by offering mobile device charging service and sales of power banks to users. Under the network partner model, the Company generates revenue by offering mobile device charging solution and sales of power banks and cabinets to network partners.

The table below sets forth the breakdown of mobile device charging revenue components based on the latest classification:

2022Q3 2023Q2 2023Q3 thousands RMB thousands RMB thousands RMB Mobile device charging: Direct Model 447,171 300,701 284,233 Mobile device charging service 438,412 293,922 278,099 Power bank sales 8,759 6,779 6,134 Network Partner Model 361,989 725,577 279,960 Mobile device charging service 352,634 - - Mobile device charging solution - 53,793 58,759 Power bank and cabinet sales 9,355 671,784 221,201 Total mobile device charging 809,160 1,026,278 564,193





FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2023

Revenues were RMB613.5 million (US$84.1 million6) for the third quarter of 2023, representing a 24.7% decrease from the same period in 2022. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in mobile device charging revenues due to the change in the contractual arrangement with network partners.

M obile device charging revenues, which consist of revenues generated under both direct and network partner models, decreased by 30.3% to RMB564.2 million (US$77.3 million) for the third quarter of 2023, from RMB809.2 million in the same period of 2022. Revenues generated under the direct model, which comprise of mobile device charging service fee of RMB278.1 million and power bank sales of RMB6.1 million, decreased by 36.4% to RMB284.2 million for the third quarter of 2023, from RMB447.2 million in the same period of 2022. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in number of POIs operated under the direct model. Revenues generated under the network partner model, which comprise of mobile device charging solution fee of RMB58.8 million and sales of cabinets and power banks of RMB221.2 million, decreased by 22.7% to RMB280.0 million for the third quarter of 2023, from RMB362.0 million in the same period of 2022. The decrease was primarily due to the change in the contractual arrangement with network partners. Under the new contractual arrangement, mobile device charging revenue generated under the network partner is net of incentive fees paid to network partners. The decrease was partially offset by the increase in cabinet and power bank sales to network partners.



Other revenues, which primarily comprise of revenue from advertising services and new business initiatives, increase to RMB49.3 million (US$6.8 million) for the third quarter of 2023, from RMB5.8 million in the same period of 2022. The increase was primarily attributable to new business initiatives.

Cost of revenues increased by 71.1% to RMB214.8 million (US$29.4 million) for the third quarter of 2023, from RMB125.5 million in the same period last year. The increase was primarily due to the increase in sales of cabinets and power banks under the new contractual arrangement with network partners. The increase was partially offset by the decrease in depreciation cost.

Research and development expenses decreased by 2.0% to RMB23.8 million (US$3.3 million) for the third quarter of 2023, from RMB24.3 million in the same period last year. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in personnel related expenses.

Sales and marketing expenses decreased by 60.4% to RMB298.2 million (US$40.9 million) for the third quarter of 2023 from RMB752.5 million in the same period last year. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in incentive fees paid to network partners as a result of the change in the contractual arrangement with network partners and the decrease in incentive fees paid to location partners.

General and administrative expenses increased by 26.1% to RMB37.1 million (US$5.1 million) for the third quarter of 2023 from RMB29.4 million in the same period last year. The increase was primarily due to the increase in personnel related expenses and professional service expenses.

Income from operations for the third quarter of 2023 was RMB34.0 million (US$4.7 million), compared to a loss from operations of RMB97.0 million in the same period last year.

Net income for the third quarter of 2023 was RMB50.0 million (US$6.9 million), compared to a net loss of RMB95.8 million in the same period last year.

Adjusted net income for the third quarter of 2023 was RMB55.2 million (US$7.6 million), compared to an adjusted net loss of RMB88.6 million in the same period last year.

Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders for the third quarter of 2023 was RMB50.0 million (US$6.9 million), compared to a net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of RMB95.8 million in the same period last year.

As of September 30, 2023, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments of RMB3.3 billion (US$455.0 million).

ABOUT SMART SHARE GLOBAL LIMITED

Smart Share Global Limited (Nasdaq: EM), or Energy Monster, is a consumer tech company with the mission to energize everyday life. The Company is the largest provider of mobile device charging service in China with the number one market share. The Company provides mobile device charging service through its power banks, which are placed in POIs such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs and public spaces. Users may access the service by scanning the QR codes on Energy Monster’s cabinets to release the power banks. As of September 30, 2023, the Company had 8.7 million power banks in 1,189,000 POIs across more than 2,000 counties and county-level districts in China.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to,” or other similar expressions. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as the Company’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with, or furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), in its annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Energy Monster’s strategies; its future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the impact of technological advancements on the pricing of and demand for its services; competition in the mobile device charging service industry; Chinese governmental policies and regulations affecting the mobile device charging service industry; changes in its revenues, costs or expenditures; the risk that COVID-19 or other health risks in China or globally could adversely affect its operations or financial results; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE

In evaluating its business, the Company considers and uses non-GAAP adjusted net income/(loss) in reviewing and assessing its operating performance. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial measure is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company presents this non-GAAP financial measure because it is used by management to evaluate operating performance and formulate business plans. The Company believes that this non-GAAP financial measure helps identify underlying trends in its business, provide further information about its results of operations, and enhance the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects.

Non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, and have limitations as analytical tools. The Company’s non-GAAP financial measure does not reflect all items of expenses that affect its operations and does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. Further, the Company’s non-GAAP measure may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore its comparability may be limited. The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling its non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, which should be considered when evaluating performance. Investors and others are encouraged to review the Company’s financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

The Company defines non-GAAP adjusted net income/(loss) as net income/(loss) excluding share-based compensation expenses. For more information on the non-GAAP financial measure, please see the table captioned “Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” set forth at the end of this press release.

Smart Share Global Limited

Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except share and per share data, unless otherwise noted)

December 31, 2022

September 30, 2023

September 30, 2023

RMB

RMB

US$

ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 948,773 828,499 113,555 Restricted cash 14,608 85,668 11,742 Short-term investments 2,091,198 2,384,182 326,779 Accounts receivable, net⁷ 16,482 243,771 33,412 Inventory 1,051 99,871 13,688 Prepayments and other current assets⁷ 228,672 349,793 47,943 Total current assets 3,300,784 3,991,784 547,119 Non-current assets: Long-term restricted cash 21,000 21,000 2,878 Property, equipment and software, net 886,460 338,031 46,331 Long-term prepayments to related parties 71 - - Right-of-use assets, net 12,442 17,735 2,431 Other non-current assets⁷ 35,898 19,630 2,691 Deferred tax assets, net 30,986 23,070 3,162 Total non-current assets 986,857 419,466 57,493 Total assets 4,287,641 4,411,250 604,612 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts and notes payable 810,197 794,811 108,938 Salary and welfare payable 111,274 130,929 17,945 Taxes payable 147,367 215,253 29,503 Financing payable-current 76,272 - - Current portion of lease liabilities 9,761 7,846 1,075 Accruals and other current liabilities 268,007 295,791 40,542 Total current liabilities 1,422,878 1,444,630 198,003 Non-current liabilities: Financing payable-non-current 32,281 - - Non-current lease liabilities 854 8,615 1,181 Amounts due to related parties-non-current 1,000 1,000 137 Other non-current liabilities 189,323 188,488 25,834 Total non-current liabilities 223,458 198,103 27,152 Total liabilities 1,646,336 1,642,733 225,155 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Ordinary shares 347 347 48 Treasury stock (6,816 ) (5,132 ) (703 ) Additional paid-in capital 11,786,482 11,789,227 1,615,848 Statutory reserves 16,593 16,592 2,274 Accumulated other comprehensive income 163,928 202,018 27,688 Accumulated deficit⁷⁸ (9,319,229 ) (9,234,535 ) (1,265,698 ) Total shareholders' equity 2,641,305 2,768,517 379,457 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 4,287,641 4,411,250 604,612 ⁷On January 1, 2023, the Company adopted ASU 2016-13, Financial Instruments -- Credit Losses (Topic 326), using the modified retrospective method and the adoption did not have material impact on the consolidated financial statements. ⁸On January 1, 2023, the Company adopted ASU 2016-13, Financial Instruments -- Credit Losses (Topic 326) and recognized a cumulative-effect adjustment of RMB640 (US$93) to the opening accumulated deficit at the adoption date.

Smart Share Global Limited Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income/(Loss) (In thousands, except share and per share data, unless otherwise noted) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2022 2023 2022 2023 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Revenues: Mobile device charging 809,160 564,193 77,329 2,225,814 2,403,516 329,429 Others 5,804 49,273 6,753 16,756 68,511 9,390 Total revenues 814,964 613,466 84,082 2,242,570 2,472,027 338,819 Cost of revenues (125,548 ) (214,817 ) (29,443 ) (415,970 ) (1,010,753 ) (138,535 ) Research and development expenses (24,281 ) (23,799 ) (3,262 ) (75,090 ) (63,894 ) (8,757 ) Sales and marketing expenses (752,534 ) (298,216 ) (40,874 ) (2,077,131 ) (1,258,640 ) (172,511 ) General and administrative expenses (29,421 ) (37,094 ) (5,084 ) (85,255 ) (94,982 ) (13,018 ) Other operating income/(loss) 19,846 (5,532 ) (758 ) 23,558 (11,967 ) (1,640 ) (Loss)/income from operations (96,974 ) 34,008 4,661 (387,318 ) 31,791 4,358 Interest and investment income 18,641 32,160 4,408 41,177 86,450 11,849 Interest expense to third parties (9,648 ) - - (26,658 ) (4,228 ) (579 ) Foreign exchange (loss)/gain, net (7,376 ) 4,299 589 (3,484 ) (8,210 ) (1,125 ) Other loss, net (397 ) (16 ) (2 ) (409 ) (27 ) (4 ) (Loss)/income before income tax expense (95,754 ) 70,451 9,656 (376,692 ) 105,776 14,499 Income tax expense - (20,442 ) (2,802 ) - (20,442 ) (2,802 ) Net (loss)/income (95,754 ) 50,009 6,854 (376,692 ) 85,334 11,697 Net (loss)/income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Smart Share Global Limited (95,754 ) 50,009 6,854 (376,692 ) 85,334 11,697 Other comprehensive income/(loss) Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of nil tax 74,295 (12,332 ) (1,690 ) 144,106 38,090 5,221 Total comprehensive (loss)/income (21,459 ) 37,677 5,164 (232,586 ) 123,424 16,918 Comprehensive (loss)/income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Smart Share Global Limited (21,459 ) 37,677 5,164 (232,586 ) 123,424 16,918 Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing net (loss)/income per share - basic 519,010,018 520,075,932 520,075,932 518,199,085 519,795,778 519,795,778 - diluted 519,010,018 520,075,932 520,075,932 518,199,085 519,795,778 519,795,778 Net (loss)/income per share attributable to ordinary shareholders - basic (0.18 ) 0.10 0.01 (0.73 ) 0.16 0.02 - diluted (0.18 ) 0.10 0.01 (0.73 ) 0.16 0.02 Net (loss)/income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders - basic (0.36 ) 0.20 0.02 (1.46 ) 0.32 0.04 - diluted (0.36 ) 0.20 0.02 (1.46 ) 0.32 0.04





Smart Share Global Limited Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results (In thousands, except share and per share data, unless otherwise noted) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2022 2023 2022 2023 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Net (loss)/income (95,754 ) 50,009 6,854 (376,692 ) 85,334 11,697 Add: Share-based compensation 7,116 5,205 713 20,868 17,030 2,334 Less: Adjusted for tax effects - - - - - - Adjusted net (loss)/income (non-GAAP) (88,638 ) 55,214 7,567 (355,824 ) 102,364 14,031



______________________________

1 The Company defines number of points of interests, or POIs, as of a certain day as the total number of unique locations whose proprietors (location partners) have entered into contracts with the Company or its network partners on that day and have at least one cabinet assigned to the location.

2 See the sections entitled “Non-GAAP Financial Measure” and “Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” in this press release for more information.

3 The Company defines available-for-use power banks as of a certain date as the number of power banks in circulation on that day.

4 The Company defines cumulative registered users as the total number of users who have agreed to register their mobile phone numbers with the Company via its mini programs since inception, and the number of cumulative registered users of the Company on a certain date is the number of unique mobile phone numbers that have been registered with the Company since inception on that date.

5 The Company defines mobile device charging orders for a given period as the total number of completed orders placed by registered users of the mobile device charging business under both the direct and network partner models in that given period, without any adjustment for orders that may qualify for discounts or incentives.

6 The U.S. dollar (US$) amounts disclosed in this press release, except for those transaction amounts that were actually settled in U.S. dollars, are presented solely for the convenience of the readers. The conversion of Renminbi (RMB) into US$ in this press release is based on the exchange rate set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System as of September 30, 2023, which was RMB7.296 to US$1.0000. The percentages stated in this press release are calculated based on the RMB amounts.