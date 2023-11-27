Amended Capital Law to discover and nurture talent

VIETNAM, November 27 -

HÀ NỘI – National Assembly (NA) deputies proposed establishing mechanisms and policies to facilitate the development and contributions of talented individuals during discussions on the amended draft Law on Capital on Monday.

Chaired by NA Chairman Vương Đình Huệ, the session focused on policies to actively seek and identify human talent.

Deputy Nguyễn Mạnh Hùng from Cần Thơ City underscored the importance of provisions related to attracting, appreciating and cultivating talent in the draft law. He highlighted that these provisions would play a crucial role in the robust development of the capital city and the achievement of its set objectives.

The experiences of countries that have overcome the middle-income trap and gained developed status such as Japan, South Korea and Singapore, showed that these countries relied very little on resources and mostly on attracting human talent.

However, Hùng pointed out that the provisions on attracting and appreciating human talent in Article 17 remained unclear and incomplete.

Hùng emphasised that merely offering specific incentives and waiting for talented individuals was insufficient; instead, there should be a proactive effort to search for, discover and attract talent.

He pointed out that in the period from 2013 to 2022, Hà Nội only attracted 55 talents who were valedictorians from universities. HCM City, a locality with many policies to attract talent, only attracted five talents from 2018 to 2022.

"In many countries, the governments, large corporations, research institutions and businesses have all proactively sought and discovered talent very early. Even when they were still students, they were given financial support for study expenses, provided salaries and signed employment commitments,” he said.

Hùng also said it was necessary to clarify the concept of human talent.

According to the deputy, a talented person did not necessarily mean the most intelligent, with the highest number of degrees or the highest academic qualifications. A talented person was someone most suitable for the job, achieving the highest results in the assigned tasks, possessing vision, and having the potential for future development.

In particular, Hùng proposed a separate chapter on training, fostering, discovering, attracting and employing talents, and developing a high-quality workforce.

It was necessary to study and supplement mechanisms and policies for early detection of talents, thereby creating a support roadmap for training, fostering and recruiting in key sectors and areas, both in the public and other important regions.

Mechanisms and policies must be supplemented to build a fair, professional, civilised and modern working environment, creating conditions for talented individuals to develop and contribute. This would help implement the ‘four nos’ principle, including no permission, no ability, no desire and no courage, against corruption.

"Consider supplementing housing support and other assistance policies for the families of talented individuals to help them work with peace of mind," he said.

Deputy Dương Khắc Mai from Đắk Nông Province asserted that designing a specific legal section regarding the attraction, appreciation and development of high-quality human resources in the capital city was crucial.

To enhance the feasibility of the regulations, the deputy suggested granting authority to the city People's Council to issue more specific regulations with clear classifications for targeted individuals. This would enable the formulation of policies and practices tailored to effectively attract and retain talented individuals.

Offering recommendations on the number of deputies in the city People's Council, NA deputies agreed with the draft law, which stipulated an increase in the number of deputies from 95 to 125.

Deputy Nguyễn Thị Việt Nga from Hải Dương Province argued that increasing the number of deputies in the city People's Council to 125 was appropriate given Hà Nội's status as one of the two most populous areas in the country, with an annual natural population growth rate of 1.4 per cent.

"With the current number of 95 deputies, the ratio is too low, affecting the representation and rights of voters and the people of the capital,” she stated. – VNS