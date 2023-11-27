Ceramic Matrix Composites Market to hit USD 7.53 Billion by 2029, grow at a CAGR of +12.19% | Exactitude Consultancy

Ceramic Matrix Composites Market

Ceramic Matrix Composites Market Analysis Report by Product Type, by Application and by End Users: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2029

The Global Ceramic Matrix Composites Market Size, Scope, and Forecast 2023-2029 report has been added to the Market research collection of Exactitude Consultancy reports. Industry experts and researchers have offered an authoritative and concise analysis of the Ceramic Matrix Composites Market with respect to various aspects such as growth factors, challenges, restraints, developments, and opportunities for growth. This report provides a pin-point analysis of changing dynamics and emerging trends in the Ceramic Matrix Composites Market. Additionally, it provides a futuristic perspective on various factors that are likely to fuel the growth of the Worldwide Ceramic Matrix Composites Market in the coming years.

The Ceramic Matrix Composites Market is expected to grow at 12.19% CAGR from 2023 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 7.53 Billion by 2029 from USD 2.73 Billion in 2022.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are General electric company, Rolls-Royce, Axiom Materials, SGL Carbon, 3M Company, COI Cermaics, Lancer Systems, CoorsTek, CFC Carbon Co. LTd, Ultramet, UBE industries. and other Prominent players.

Recent Development:

16-02-2023: SGL Carbon sold its business activities at the Gardena site (USA). As part of the realignment of SGL Carbon, strategic options were developed for all Business Units. In this context, the site network of the Business Unit Composite Solutions was also reviewed. The Composite Solutions Business Unit offers customer-oriented and tailor-made solutions based on carbon and glass fibers for high-tech applications in the automotive, aerospace, energy and other industrial sectors.

2-04-2022: SGL Carbon successfully overcomes current challenges. After €270.9 million in Q1 2022 and €278.9 million in Q2, SGL Carbon increased its consolidated sales to €304.1 million in Q3 2022. After nine months, this corresponds to a significant sales growth of 14.8% to a total of €853.9 million (9M 2021: €743.5 million). The positive business development is also reflected in the company’s adjusted EBITDA, which improved by 25.4% year-on-year to €136.1 million (9M 2021: €108.5 million). All four business units contributed to the operating success.

Competition is an important issue in any market research analysis. With the help of the competitive analysis provided in the report, players can easily study the key strategies employed by leading players in the Ceramic Matrix Composites market. The major and emerging players of the Ceramic Matrix Composites Market are closely studied considering their market share, production, sales, revenue growth, gross margin, product portfolio, and other important factors. This will help players familiarize themselves with the movements of their toughest competitors in the Ceramic Matrix Composites market.

The segmental analysis section of the report includes a thorough research study on key Type and application segments of the Ceramic Matrix Composites market

Ceramic Matrix Composites Market By Type, 2023-2029, (USD Billion), (Kilotons).

Silicon Carbide

Oxide

Carbon

Ceramic Matrix Composites Market By Application, 2023-2029, (USD Billion), (Kilotons).

Aerospace

Defense

Energy & Power

Electrical & Electronics

If opting for the Global version of Ceramic Matrix Composites Market; then the below country analysis would be included:

– North America (North America accounts for the highest share of the global ceramic matrix composites market. Majority of the demand for the ceramic matrix comes from the end-user industries like aerospace & defense, energy, electrical & electronics, etc. The presence of significant aviation industries, investments in developing ceramic matrix components for manufacturing aviation components, and partnerships with government agencies for improving defence equipment are the factors driving the segment, with North America accounting for the largest share.)

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland, and the Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (Throughout the projected period, the Asia Pacific market is anticipated to grow at a consistent rate in terms of revenue. The demand for CMCs is increasing across several industries because to the growing population in nations like China and India and increased disposable income. Manufacturers are spending money to expand their facilities in order to meet demand from various industries. For instance, Kyocera Corporation declared on April 21, 2022, that it would construct the largest production facility in Japan. In order to increase manufacturing capacity for a variety of components, such as crystal device packages and organic semiconductor packages, this plant is anticipated to go into operation soon.)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, the Rest of the countries, etc.)

– the Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Important years considered in the Ceramic Matrix Composites study:

Historical year – 2018-2021;

Base year – 2022;

Forecast period** – 2023 to 2029 [** unless otherwise stated]

