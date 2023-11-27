Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market is Predictable to reach above USD 69.9 billion by 2028 | CAGR 11.40%

Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market

The global Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Market is expected to grow at 11.40% CAGR from 2019 to 2028. It is expected to reach above USD 69.9 billion by 2028 .

The Point-of-Care Diagnostics field is poised for substantial growth by ongoing technological advancements, the need for rapid and decentralized testing, and convenient healthcare solutions.” — Exactitudeconsultancy

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market.

The Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Market Is a Rapidly Evolving Sector Within the Healthcare Industry, Focusing on The Development and Utilization Of Diagnostic Tests That Can Be Performed At Or Near The Patient's Location. Point-Of-Care (Poc) Diagnostics Provide Rapid and Real-Time Results, Enabling Timely Decision-Making by Healthcare Professionals.

Our report on the Point-of-Care Diagnostics market presents a comprehensive overview of the industry, including a detailed examination of the current market situation, historical data, and a forecast of future growth. The Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market report offers detailed qualitative and quantitative insights into the industry potential and future scopes accessible in the Market. Moreover, the report provides data on the key industry players, their strategies and market dynamics. Furthermore, our report also offers an in-depth analysis of the regulatory environment applicable to the industry and the potential opportunities and challenges it presents.

Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market Top Key Players:

The major players operating in the Point-of-Care Diagnostics global include Abbott, Roche, Siemens, Danaher, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Johnson & Johnson, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Nova Biomedical, Biomrieux SA, and Sinocare Inc.

Recent Developments:

In 2022, Roche has launched cobas infinity edge. It is a secure and encrypted cloud-based platform for the integration and management of point of care data. Cobas is available for use in clinical settings over the world.

In 2020, Abbott has developed molecular point-of-care test. This product is used to find out the detection of novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Market Trends:

Technological Advancements: Continuous innovation in POC diagnostic technologies, including improved sensitivity, specificity, and user-friendliness.

Decentralized Testing: Growing shift towards decentralized testing, allowing diagnostics to be performed outside traditional laboratory settings.

Multiplexed Assays: Development of POC devices capable of conducting multiple tests simultaneously, enhancing diagnostic capabilities.

Challenges and Considerations:

Quality Assurance: Ensuring the accuracy and reliability of POC diagnostic tests through rigorous quality control measures.

Regulatory Compliance: Adherence to regulatory standards and guidelines to guarantee the safety and efficacy of POC diagnostic devices.

Data Security: Addressing concerns related to the security and privacy of patient data, especially with the increasing use of connected POC devices.

Future Outlook:

The Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market growth, fueled by ongoing technological advancements, the need for rapid and decentralized testing, and a growing emphasis on personalized and convenient healthcare solutions. The future landscape is likely to witness further innovations, expanded applications, and increased integration of POC diagnostics into routine clinical practice.

Key Market Segments: Global Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market

Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Market by Platform, 2019-2028, (In USD Million)

Lateral Flow Assays

Dipsticks

Microfluidics

Molecular Diagnostics

Immunoassays

Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Market by Mode of Purchase, 2019-2028, (In USD Million)

Prescription-Based Products

OTC Products

Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Market by End User, 2019-2028, (In USD Million)

Clinical Laboratories and Outpatient Healthcare & Ambulatory Care Settings

Hospitals/Critical Care Centers

Home Care Settings

Other End Users

Regional Share Analysis:

The global point-of-care diagnostics market by region includes North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

North America: includes the US, Canada, Mexico

Asia Pacific: includes China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, ASEAN and Rest of APAC

Europe: includes UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe

South America: includes Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa: includes Turkey, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Rest of MEA

Its major share is occupied by North America, Europe and Asia Pacific region. North America shares 33% of total market. After that, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin and MEA contribute to the 24% ,21%, 10% and 6% of global market respectively.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

• This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the Point-of-Care Diagnostics market analysis from 2023 to 2029 to identify the prevailing Point-of-Care Diagnostics market opportunities.

• The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

• Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

• In-depth analysis of the Point-of-Care Diagnostics market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

• Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

• Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

• The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Research Methodology:

Research methodology is a structured and organized approach to gathering and examining information for a specific purpose. The two fundamental types of research methods are secondary research and primary research. In secondary research, data are collected from published sources like scholarly journals, books, and company websites. It can help provide a broad perspective on a subject and identify significant trends and patterns. On the other hand, primary research involves collecting original data through surveys, focus groups, and interviews. While primary research can provide more accurate and relevant information, it is often more time-consuming and expensive compared to secondary research. Each method has its advantages and limitations, and choosing the right approach depends on the research objectives and available resources.

Frequently Asked Questions Section

What are the growth opportunities related to the adoption of point-of-care diagnostics across major regions in the future?

What are the new trends and advancements in the point-of-care diagnostics market?

Which product categories are expected to have highest growth rate in the point-of-care diagnostics Market?

Which are the key factors driving the point-of-care diagnostics market?

What will the market growth rate, growth momentum or acceleration the market carries during the forecast period?

