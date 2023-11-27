Genoplant Mini: Unveiling Dual Dividends for Pro Investors and Mini Enthusiasts
Revolutionize Your Plant Care Experience with Genoplant Mini: A New Era Unveiled
An understanding of the natural world and what’s in it is a source of not only a great curiosity but great fulfillment.”LJUBLJANA, SLOVENIA, November 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- —Genoplant, at the forefront of pioneering plant care solutions, is thrilled to unveil its groundbreaking product, Genoplant Mini. Far beyond a mere device, it represents a revolutionary stride into the future of plant care and exploration. While the official product release is set for Q2/2024, embark on this journey sooner with our exclusive pre-sale commencing in December 2023. Seize the opportunity to be among the first to experience Genoplant Mini and secure your unit before it reaches the market.
Dividends from Mini: Participate in the Future of Plant Care and Earn Rewards
Eligibility: Genoplant Mini will be reserved for those locking a minimum of 50k $GEN111 tokens for one year or more.
Minimum Listing Price: The set minimum listing price for Genoplant Mini is $2500 USD.
Dividend Payouts: Throughout the pre-sale phase starting December 2023, 10% of the sales commission will contribute to the Dividend Pool. Detailed in Figure 1, this provides investors with a chance to reap rewards as Genoplant Mini achieves success.
Dual Dividend Payout Systems: Genoplant (Pro) and Genoplant Mini
To increase clarity, starting from December 2023, two Dividend Payout systems will be active simultaneously. For detailed information about Dividend payout conditions on Genoplant (Pro), please read the following Press Release: [https://world.einnews.com/pr_news/659853060/crypto-investors-gen111-tokens-deliver-early-dividends-and-20-bonus]. In summary, for Genoplant (Pro): Minimum 150k Tokens: Receive Dividends from Genoplant (Pro). Lock 150k Tokens for One Year or More (Pro Sales): Enjoy a 20% higher reward than investors holding tokens on their wallet.
Benefit from both Genoplant (Pro) and Genoplant Mini sales dividends. 150k - 200k Tokens on the Wallet: Decide to buy more tokens and lock a minimum of 50k to receive dividends from Genoplant Mini, while keeping 150k unlocked for Genoplant (Pro) dividends. If you hold between 50k and 150k tokens on your wallet and were microtrading to buy in for dividends but did not reach 150k tokens yet, now is the time to lock your assets and enjoy dividend payouts from Genoplant Mini. Once you cross 150k tokens, you will also receive dividends from both Genoplant (Pro) and Genoplant Mini. For more information and to stay updated, subscribe to our newsletter at Genoplant Mini - Exclusive Offer.
