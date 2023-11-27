Pamela Ann Sistrom: A Talented Artist and Excellent Nurse

Pamela Ann Sistrom

July 23rd, 1941 – November 19th, 2023

Pamela Ann Sistrom, 82, was born on July 23rd, 1941 in Los Angeles, California to Joe and Katie Sistrom, and died on November 19th, 2023 in Eureka, California. She is survived by her daughter, Dianna Bond, her son-in-law, Xavion Bond, her granddaughter-to-be, Xadie Isley Bond, best friend Henry Buchanan and her many family friends who will miss her dearly. She joins her former husband, Eric Heimstadt, and brother, Anthony Sistrom.

Pam spent her twenties singing in jazz clubs and remained devoted to jazz throughout her life. She knew the lines to every standard and sang along to Miles and Coltrane while she washed the dishes. She would tune herself by singing “Softly, as in a Morning Sunrise,” singing SO-ftly, SO-ftly SO-ftly. Her cars were always full of jazz cassettes. A talented artist, Pam attended art college in San Francisco after high school. Her family can find her in her linework and recordings. We are grateful for the many sketches, paintings and music she has left us to remember her by.

Pam loved to act, improvising with her friends and to anyone who would give her the time. With friends like Henry Buchanan and Janet Waddell they could invent whole scenes together. She loved to do impressions–she had a knack for capturing people, especially when they annoyed her.

Pam was proud of her journey in recovery. She wore her NA ring on her wedding finger and had many friends in the local recovery community who will miss her dearly. She will be receiving her Infinity chip at her memorial.

Pam met her husband, Eric Heimstadt, while she was a nursing student in Los Angeles. They spent decades building a life together, and had intensities to match one another. Their daughter Dianna was born in 1986. Although separated, Eric remained the love of her life long after his passing. Pam retired at the age of 78 after over forty years of nursing. She was an excellent nurse, with a kind and loving bedside manner that often kept her after hours. She loved her cats–especially Bigelow, crime dramas, going for car rides along the Humboldt coastline, shopping, cooking, and looking her best, always.

The family is so grateful to Seaview Rehabilitation and Wellness Center, where she used to work and where they took care of her like family. She had the best view in the house.

A memorial will be held at 12 noon on Sunday, January 7th at the Jefferson Community Center, 1000 B Street in Eureka. All are welcome to attend, bring a dish, and remember Pam.