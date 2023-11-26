Submit Release
You’re Invited to the Walk to End Alzheimer’s Celebration Party

This is a press release from the 2023 Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Humboldt County:

Join us to celebrate the success of the 2023 Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Humboldt County on Wednesday, December 6 at the Plaza View Room, 780 7th St, Arcata from 5:30pm-7:00 pm. We will be providing light appetizers and a cash bar.

Event opens at 5:30 pm; highlight video of the 2023 Walk (compliments of Redwood News) followed by the Award presentation at 6:00 pm; Event ends at 7:00 pm.

This event is limited to the first 50 participants that sign up. Reserve a spot at tinyurl.com/23HumWalkParty or RSVP by November 30 to [email protected] or call 707.832.4577 x1240.

