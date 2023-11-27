Global Marine Economy Forum Unveils the Potential of the Blue Economy

SHENZHEN, CHINA, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On 23 November, the two-day Global Marine Economy Forum 2023 kicked off in Shenzhen as the macro forum of the CMEE. The forum set 10 plenary sessions around five dimensions, including marine science and technology, marine industry, shipping and transport, marine civilization, marine cooperation and governance, etc. International and domestic renowned academicians in the field of ocean, ambassadors of Norway, Greece, Iceland and other marine countries in China, heads of the United Nations, the WTO and other international organizations, and representatives of the world's top 500 sea-related enterprises gathered to discuss in depth the high-quality development of the global marine economy, and combined with the characteristics of the marine economy of Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao Greater Bay Area, it will provide advice and suggestions for Shenzhen and even the country to build a world-class marine center city.

The forum is supervised by the Shenzhen Municipal Bureau of Planning and Natural Resources. It is hosted by the China Oceanic Development Foundation, Global Ocean Capital Promotion Council of Shenzhen, and Shenzhen SEZ Construction and Development Group Co. It is organized by Shenzhen CMEE Co., Ltd.

Multi-dimensional, multi-level, all-round assess blue economy future trends

The reporter was informed on the spot that the topic of this forum is richer, and set up 10 plenary sessions around 5 major dimensions. Assess the future trend of the blue economy from a multi-dimensional, multi-level, all-round way, for the construction of the global marine center city to make suggestions and recommendations. The range of speakers is even wider, with speakers from the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, France, the United States, Norway and other countries attending, including senior officials in marine sector, ambassadors of major marine countries in China, renowned academicians and experts and scholars, heads of important international organizations, representatives of the world's top 500 sea-related enterprises, and high-level representatives of the world's leading media, and so on. It is worth mentioning that during this forum, international speakers are also organized to visit Shenzhen sea-related enterprises, further promoting exchanges and cooperation between Shenzhen and other marine countries and regions, and linking global marine resources.

In terms of looking forward to China's marine economic prospects in 2023, Pan Xinchun, vice president and secretary-general of the China Oceanic Development Foundation, mentioned that the development of the marine economy has its logic and laws, including the implementation of strategies such as innovation-driven, green development, openness and cooperation, and the expansion of domestic demand, which have become endogenous driving forces for the development of the marine economy. "Of course, the first prerequisite for the development of the blue economy is to protect the marine ecological environment and guarantee the sustainable development of the oceans through the development of corresponding indicators."

"To achieve high-quality development of the marine economy, it is necessary to take the idea of ecological civilization as a 'lighthouse' and emerging science and technology as a driving force," Zhou Jinfeng, vice-president and secretary-general of the China Foundation for Biodiversity Conservation and Green Development, and an academician of the World Academy of Arts and Sciences, who was also at the conference said.

Helping Shenzhen boost up the pace of building a Global Marine Center City

The Forum has set up a plenary session on "Shenzhen as a Global Marine Capital" to gather wisdom and multi-dimensional ideas for Shenzhen to accelerate the construction of a global marine center city through discussions and exchanges among experts and scholars at home and abroad.

According to Lv Bin, Chairman of China Oceanic Development Foundation, Shenzhen should focus on six centers in building the marine center city, including the global shipping finance and trade center to become an important connection point of the world's financial and trade service system; the global marine industry manufacturing center to become an important production base of the global marine industry; the global ocean science and technology innovation center, the global ocean culture exchange center, the global ocean ecological innovation center, and the global marine ecological innovation center, and the global marine governance service center.

Zhang Chunyu, a researcher at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, elaborated from the perspective of blue finance boosting the development of the blue economy. He believes that Shenzhen needs to build a market-led blue financial system, vigorously develop digital technology and artificial intelligence in the field of marine finance, and build a new marine energy source and energy storage system to achieve a leading position in the country and even in the world.

Klaus Zenkel, Vice President of the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China and Chairman of the South China Chapter, believes that Shenzhen should focus on developing a high-quality marine economy that is "decarbonized" and "Low-carbonized" in the development of the marine economy in the future, for example, by using new fuels and equipment on routes and shipping lines to contribute to the construction of decarbonization. To help the construction of low carbonization.

Ambassadors and International Friends Praise Shenzhen's Blue Economy Vitality

As an "old friend" of the Global Marine Economy Forum, Ambassador of Norway to China and Mongolia, Ms. Signe Brudeset said to the audience, "I am a Shenzhener after coming here" in fluent Chinese. She mentioned that the forum will help realize the future of a sustainable green economy by discussing green solutions and discovering new opportunities.

"This is my first time to come to Shenzhen, and my first time to participate in China's national-level marine expo, mainly because I want to find more cooperation opportunities for our Icelandic enterprises in China at the expo, and I also want to enhance Iceland's management model on modern ecosystems through this forum." Ambassador of Iceland to China, Thorir Ibsen, told reporters that China is Iceland's largest seafood export market in Asia, and Iceland has a long history of cooperation with China in terms of shipping services and fish processing technology.

Simon Bennett, Sustainability Advisor of Swire Shipping Ltd and General Manager of Sustainable Development Department of China Navigation Company, said that Shenzhen, by organizing the International marine event, brings together all people concerned about sustainable development, and through exchanges and cooperation between different enterprises and organizations, they collide with new wisdom and governance methods, helping the global marine economy to achieve better development.

"Shenzhen has great potential and vitality in developing the marine economy, and is a very important city in terms of shipping logistics, renewable resources at sea, biodiversity, as well as organizing ocean events, and it has become the most important driving force for the development of the blue economy." Claude Smadja, Chairman of Smadja & Smadja Strategic Consulting, Switzerland, and Senior Advisor of the Shenzhen Global Ocean Capital Promotion Council of Shenzhen, mentioned that Shenzhen is located in the center of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, and is the hub connecting the Pearl River Delta with Hong Kong and Macao, and possesses a large amount of resources and technological innovation, making it a well-deserved "capital of the marine economy".

