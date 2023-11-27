Industrial Air Filtration Market to Surge to US$44.8 Billion by 2030, Powered by Environmental Imperatives, According to Persistence Market Research

The global industrial air filtration market is projected to witness significant growth over the next decade, The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest-growing market due to the rapid industrialization and growing emphasis on air quality in the region

New York, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a comprehensive market analysis, the global industrial air filtration market is forecasted to experience a robust CAGR of 5.8%, propelling the market value from US$30.2 billion in 2023 to an estimated US$44.8 billion by the close of 2030. The market, driven by a confluence of factors, is witnessing a transformative phase with a focus on environmentally sustainable practices, technological advancements, and an increasing demand for sophisticated filtration solutions.



The industrial air filtration market encompasses companies providing solutions for industrial air purification, crucial for eliminating airborne contaminants, particulate matter, and pollutants in power plants, manufacturing facilities, and various industrial settings. The imperative of maintaining optimal air quality for worker health and industrial process integrity drives the demand for sophisticated air filtration systems.

Bag filters, cartridge filters, electrostatic precipitators, scrubbers, and activated carbon filters are among the most prevalent types of industrial air filtration systems. Each technology possesses unique characteristics and capabilities, making them suitable for different applications.

Bag filters employ bags constructed from fabric or other materials to trap contaminants as air passes through them. Cartridge filters utilize pleated cartridges made of paper or other materials to capture airborne particles. Electrostatic precipitators leverage an electrical charge to attract and collect contaminants, while scrubbers employ water or other liquids to scrub contaminants from the air. Activated carbon filters utilize activated carbon to adsorb and remove contaminants from the air.

Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue 2023 US$ 30.2 Billion Estimated Revenue 2030 US$ 44.8 Billion Growth Rate - CAGR 5.8% Forecast Period 2023-2030 No. of Pages 231 Pages Market Segmentation By Type of Air System, End-use Industry, Region Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia & Pacific, East Asia, The Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Honeywell International, Inc., MANN+HUMMEL, Daikin Industries, Ltd., Danaher, Donaldson Company, Inc., SPX Technologies, Lydall, Inc., Alfa Laval, PARKER HANNIFIN CORP

Market Drivers

1. Increasing Emphasis on Environmentally Sustainable Industrial Practices: The global industrial sector is undergoing a paradigm shift towards environmentally responsible practices. The emphasis on sustainability, driven by environmental consciousness and regulatory frameworks, propels the adoption of state-of-the-art air filtration systems. Industries globally are strategically implementing advanced technologies to surpass regulatory requirements, showcasing a proactive commitment to environmental cleanliness.

2. Acceleration of Industrialization in Developing Countries: The global upswing in industrial operations, particularly in developing countries, contributes to the demand for effective air filtration systems. The ecological consequences of rapid industrialization necessitate robust filtration solutions to address air quality concerns.

3. Technological Advancements in Filtration Technologies: Continuous progress in filtration technologies, such as electrostatic precipitators and high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters, enhances air purification processes in terms of performance and dependability. These advancements contribute significantly to the expansion of the market.

Market Restraints

1. Substantial Investments Required for a Smaller Volume of Units: The primary hindrance to market growth is the significant financial investment required for implementing sophisticated filtration technologies. Obtaining and installing cutting-edge equipment may pose challenges for industries, especially in developing countries with limited financial resources.

2. Complex Regulatory Compliance Landscape: The complex and ever-changing regulatory landscape, with different environmental standards in various regions, poses a substantial obstacle. Industries must consistently upgrade and modernize their air filtration systems to comply with evolving standards, requiring substantial investments in research and development.

Market Opportunities

1. Integration of Air Filtration Systems with AI and ML-based Systems: The industrial air filtration market is poised for significant growth opportunities with the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), and intelligent sensors into filtration systems. Intelligent systems provide adaptive control, real-time monitoring, and enhanced efficiency, aligning with the increasing focus on technological advancements.

2. Advancements in Nanotechnology: Ongoing advancements and research in nanotechnology present fresh opportunities for air filtration. Industries recognizing the strategic benefits of investing in cutting-edge solutions are driving the market towards next-generation air filtration technologies.

Analyst’s Viewpoint

The industrial air filtration market is expected to undergo substantial expansion, influenced by factors such as environmentally sustainable practices, rigorous regulatory structures, and technological progress. The relationship between manufacturers and consumers is evolving, with manufacturers strategically positioning their products as essential components that optimize operational effectiveness, not just obligatory regulatory elements.

Market Segmentation

The industrial air filtration market can be effectively segmented based on several key factors, providing a comprehensive overview of the industry landscape. One crucial segmentation criterion is the type of filtration technology employed. Various technologies cater to different air quality needs, such as HEPA (High-Efficiency Particulate Air) filters known for their effectiveness in capturing fine particles, electrostatic precipitators using an electrostatic charge to trap particles, and activated carbon filters for gas and odor removal.

Another significant aspect of segmentation lies in the diverse end-use industries served by industrial air filtration solutions. Different sectors have specific air quality requirements, driving the need for tailored filtration solutions. For example, the manufacturing industry often requires particulate removal for a clean working environment, while pharmaceutical and semiconductor industries demand high-efficiency filtration to meet stringent regulatory standards. The energy sector may focus on addressing emissions and controlling airborne pollutants.

Geographical segmentation plays a pivotal role in understanding the regional variations in demand. Developed regions like North America and Europe, with stringent environmental regulations, prioritize advanced air filtration technologies. In contrast, emerging economies in Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Africa witness growing demand due to expanding industrial activities and increasing environmental awareness.

Facility size is another crucial parameter for segmentation. Large industrial complexes may opt for centralized air filtration systems, while smaller facilities might choose decentralized or portable filtration units. This flexibility ensures that the market caters to the diverse needs of industrial enterprises, offering scalable solutions based on facility size and layout.

Top Regional Markets

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing market for industrial air filtration systems over the next few years. This is due to the rapid industrialization of the region and the increasing awareness of the importance of air quality. The market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2030.

North America is expected to be the second-largest market for industrial air filtration systems over the next few years. The market in North America is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2023 to 2030.

Europe is expected to be the third-largest market for industrial air filtration systems over the next few years. The market in Europe is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2023 to 2030.

Latin America and the Middle East and Africa are expected to be the slowest-growing markets for industrial air filtration systems over the next few years. The market in Latin America is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2023 to 2030. The market in the Middle East and Africa is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2023 to 2030.

Competitive Intelligence and Business Strategy

Industry leaders such as Camfil AB, Donaldson Company, Inc., and Parker Hannifin Corporation are adopting a multifaceted strategy to attain a significant portion of the fiercely competitive market. Significant investments in research and development (R&D) aim to introduce innovative technologies that adhere to present regulatory requirements and anticipate changing environmental standards.

Key Company Developments

1. Expansion of Product Portfolio by Alfa Laval: Alfa Laval expanded its LNG portfolio with the introduction of the gas combustion unit 2.0, facilitating territorial expansion across multiple Gulf countries. This strategic move positions Alfa Laval to address the increasing need for sophisticated industrial air filtration solutions in a region experiencing rapid industrial growth.

2. Acquisition by Donaldson Company: Donaldson Company's acquisition of Solaris (US) positions the company to provide more comprehensive filtration solutions to the food and beverage sector and increases access to critical life science markets. This move enhances Donaldson's standing in industries experiencing an escalating need for sophisticated filtration technologies.

Key questions answered in the Industrial Air Filtration Market Research report:

What is the current size of the global industrial air filtration market? What are the key segments of the market? Who are the key players in the market? What are the key regional markets for industrial air filtration? What are the key industries that use industrial air filtration? What are the key opportunities for the market? The latest trends and developments in the market?



Conclusion

The global industrial air filtration market is on track for significant growth, driven by factors such as sustainability practices, technological advancements, and increasing environmental consciousness. While challenges such as substantial investments and complex regulatory landscapes persist, the industry's ability to adapt positions it favorably for continued growth in the foreseeable future. Industry leaders, through innovation and strategic partnerships, are at the forefront of delivering cutting-edge and effective air filtration solutions to meet the evolving demands of the market.

