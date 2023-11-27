Submit Release
News Search

There were 433 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 449,955 in the last 365 days.

First Quantum Reports Fatalities at Kansanshi, Sentinel Operations

TORONTO, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It is with deep regret that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (“First Quantum” or “the Company”) (TSX: FM) announces the death of a team member from its contracting partner, Reliant Drilling, at the Company’s Kansanshi operation following a fall of ground at the underground dewatering decline on the evening of Thursday, November 23.

In a separate incident on Friday, November 24, a contractor team-member from Omega Risk Solutions was tragically killed in a light vehicle accident when the car he was driving rolled at Sentinel. A passenger in the vehicle was also injured and is in a stable condition.

The site emergency response teams attended immediately. The appropriate local authorities have been informed of the two accidents and are at the scenes, both in non-production areas. In addition, the Company has initiated internal investigations into the incidents and into its management of contractors in Zambia.

“On behalf of First Quantum, we extend our sincere condolences to the families of our colleagues,” said Tristan Pascall, Chief Executive Officer. “We are devastated that two separate incidents have had such tragic outcomes. We are working to ensure that all those affected in these incidents will receive the necessary support and assistance during this difficult time.”

For further information, visit our website at www.first-quantum.com or contact:

Bonita To, Director, Investor Relations
(416) 361-6400 Toll-free: 1 (888) 688-6577
E-Mail: info@fqml.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

First Quantum Reports Fatalities at Kansanshi, Sentinel Operations

Distribution channels: Mining Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more