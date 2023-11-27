Mental Health America celebrates GivingTuesday with $100,000 matching gift from Hot Topic Foundation

Alexandria, Va., Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This GivingTuesday, Mental Health America, in partnership with the Hot Topic Foundation, will inspire generosity and shape the future of mental health by matching gifts up to $100,000. Now in its third year, Hot Topic Foundation’s matching gift sponsorship has enabled 80,000 individuals to benefit from Mental Health America’s anonymous mental health screens. In addition to sponsoring the match, Hot Topic creates learning opportunities about mental and community health in stores and on social media.

Over 5.1 million individuals use Mental Health America’s free online screenings each year to understand their mental health needs. From GivingTuesday through December 31, each $25 donation will ensure that 20 individuals receive mental health screenings free of charge. The Hot Topic Foundation matching gift doubles the reach. Each GivingTuesday donation also amplifies Mental Health America’s 100-year dedication to public education, research, direct service, advocacy, and public policy.

“At Mental Health America, we believe the power to transform lives and shape the future is in our hands,” said Schroeder Stribling, president and CEO of Mental Health America. “Young people today are facing an unprecedented crisis complicated by a number of factors: lack of access to affordable mental health care, a mental health workforce shortage, and systemic inequities. This GivingTuesday, we’re grateful for the impact that the matching gift will have to directly advance mental health and well-being for the next generation.”

GivingTuesday was launched in 2012 as a simple idea: to create a day that encourages people to do good. Over the past eleven years, this idea has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity. This year, GivingTuesday will be on Nov. 28.

Those who are interested in joining Mental Health America’s GivingTuesday initiative can visit mhanational.org to give a gift and double their impact. In addition, shop for a cause at the Mental Health America Store, featuring holiday gifts like a limited edition Winter Wellness Box. The bundle includes a tote bag, stickers, the popular new Where to Start book, and more.

###

About Mental Health America

Mental Health America is the nation’s leading community-driven nonprofit dedicated to promoting mental health and well-being, resilience, recovery, and closing the mental health equity gap. Mental Health America’s work is driven by its commitment to promote mental health as a critical part of whole-person health, including prevention services for all; early identification and intervention for those at risk; and integrated care, services and supports for those who need them. Learn more at MHAnational.org.

About Hot Topic Foundation

The Hot Topic Foundation (HTF) has helped change lives since 2004 by increasing access to mental health programs and music education. HTF teams with non-profits — like Mental Health America, Little Kids Rock and Notes for Notes — that provide these resources to those in need. HTF began with a focus on music and the arts; in 2019 mental health was added to its mission because Hot Topic believes mental health and music are inextricably linked. Since HTF’s beginning, it has given nearly $20 million to nonprofits that support its mission.

Attachment

Kaitlynn Joplin Mental Health America Media 734-274-1821 media@mentalhealthamerica.org