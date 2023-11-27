Rising Global Prevalence of Skin Diseases Drives the Antipruritics Market, Future Market Insights Predicts Expansion at a 4.2% CAGR through 2034

The growing geriatric population, rising burden of skin diseases, and rising R&D on novel biopharmaceuticals. AbbVie Inc., Allergan, Merck & Co., Inc., and Pfizer Inc. are some key players in the antipruritics industry.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The antipruritics market size is poised to cross US$ 10.9 billion in 2024 and is likely to attain a valuation of US$ 16.2 billion by 2034. The antipruritics market share is projected to develop at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2024 to 2034.



Itch, sometimes called pruritus, is an uncomfortable feeling that makes one want to scratch. Current knowledge of the pathophysiology of most kinds of itch is limited, and existing treatments are often ineffective, even though itching is the primary symptom associated with dermatological disease.

Although the therapy of chronic itch commonly presents a therapeutic challenge for many doctors, acute irritation is typically simple to treat. When systemic therapy becomes less preferable for a patient due to a multidrug regimen, multiple chronic conditions, or other contraindications, topical treatment remains the mainstay for treating acute or localized itch and more extensive dermatoses.

Request a Sample of this Report Now!

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-18343

Depending on the clinical situation, patients could benefit from applying different topical formulations targeting various cutaneous, immunological, or neurological targets.

Rise in the prevalence of target diseases, unfulfilled demands of pruritus patients driving drug development, substantial focus of pharma firms on the development of innovative mechanism-centered pruritus therapies, looming patent expiration, accessibility to government and non-government funds for research, and favorable regulatory environment, are some key factors driving market expansion.

Key Takeaways from the Antipruritic Market Report

Immunosuppressants as treatment held a market share of 31.3% of the global market in 2023, as they are largely prescribed for indications such as atopic dermatitis.

of global market in 2023, as they are largely prescribed for indications such as atopic dermatitis. By disease, psoriasis held a market share of around 33.2% in 2023, owing to its sizeable global disease burden.

in 2023, owing to its sizeable global disease burden. The oral route of administration captured a market value of around 39.8% in 2023, owed to the ease of administration and absorption of the drugs.

in 2023, owed to the ease of administration and absorption of the drugs. Hospital pharmacies is a dominant segment in distribution channel within the global market, carrying a market share of about 30.4% in 2023, owing to the large number of outpatients seeking treatment in hospital settings.

in 2023, owing to the large number of outpatients seeking treatment in hospital settings. North America was observed to be the leading region with a share of about 27.3% in 2023, owing to the ease of availability of antipruritics.



“Rising prevalence of dermatological pruritus, growing geriatric population, increased healthcare funding in low and middle-income countries, and growing government initiatives on reimbursing and promoting awareness regarding pruritus are factors propelling the global market,” says Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Competitive Landscape in the Antipruritics Market:

The market for antipruritics holds a vast potential for the introduction of novel therapeutics for pruritus. Key players have an extensive range of pipelined products, and several manufacturers are gaining regulatory approvals for novel treatment modalities for pruritus.

Antipruritics Market Recent Developments Observed by FMI:

Biofrontera announced in May 2023 that the active cosmetic line Belixos now includes the care foam Belixos ACTIVE CARE. Bentos ACTIVE CARE is a skin-soothing care foam for irritated and itchy skin that may be used as a patient's go-to therapy for basic or severe skin concerns in psoriasis and topical dermatitis cases.

In June 2022, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Otsuka) launched a new treatment for atopic dermatitis, Moizerto Ointment. It is available in 1 percent and 0.3 percent formulations.

The FDA authorized Novartis AG's topical ruxolitinib in September 2022, the country's first JAK inhibitor for atopic dermatitis.

Cara Therapeutics made the Japanese submission of the Difelikefalin (KORSUVA) Injection New Drug Application public in September 2022.

Request Methodology Now!

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-18343

Want More Insights?

Future Market Insights offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the antipruritics market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment of 2019 to 2023 and projections for 2024 to 2034. The global antipruritics market is segmented in detail to cover every market aspect and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader.

The study provides compelling insights on the antipruritics market segment based on drug (corticosteroids, antihistamines, local anesthetics, immunosuppressants, and others), disease (atopic dermatitis, allergic contact dermatitis, urticaria, and psoriasis), route of administration (oral, parenteral, and topical), and distribution channel (hospital pharmacies, drug stores, retail pharmacies, and online stores), across seven key regions over the globe.

Top 20 Key Companies Covered in the Antipruritics Market:

AbbVie Inc. Allergan, Merck & Co., Inc. Amgen Inc. Pfizer Inc. Cara Therapeutics Enteris BioPharma NeRRe Therapeutics Menlo Therapeutics XBiotech Inc. Ipsen Pharma Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Amorepacific RDD Pharma, Ltd Novartis AG AstraZeneca Sanofi Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited Cipla Ltd.

Click Here To Buy Your Full Report https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/18343

Key Segments Covered in Antipruritics Industry Research

By Drug:

Corticosteroids

Antihistamines

Local Anaesthetics

Immunosuppressants

Others



By Disease:

Atopic Dermatitis

Allergic Contact Dermatitis

Urticaria

Psoriasis

By Route of Administration:

Oral

Parenteral

Topical



By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Retail Pharmacies

Online Stores

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

The Middle East & Africa (MEA)



About Healthcare Division at Future Market Insights

Future Market Insights facilitates corporates, government, investors, and associated audiences in the healthcare sector to identify and accentuate vital aspects applicable to product strategy, regulatory landscape, technology evolution, and other crucial issues to achieve sustainable success. Our unique approach to gathering market intelligence equips you to devise innovation-driven trajectories for your business. Know more about our sector coverage here.

Author

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

Have a Look at the Top Reports of the Healthcare Domain:

Antibody Discovery Market is projected to be worth US$ 7,652.2 million in 2024. The market is likely to reach US$ 17,142.7 million by 2034. The market is further expected to surge at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period 2024 to 2034.

Postmenopausal Osteoporosis Treatment Market is estimated to be valued at US$ 9,863.6 million in 2024. The market is expected to reach US$ 15,171.90 million by 2034, developing at a CAGR of 3.50%.s

Immunomodulator Market is projected to be worth US$ 221.2 million in 2024. The market is likely to reach US$ 388.8 million by 2034. The market is expected to surge at a CAGR of 4.80% from 2024 to 2034.

Citicoline Supplement Market is expected to rise at a CAGR of 8.4% in the assessment period 2024 to 2034. The market value is projected to increase from US$ 557.3 million in 2024 to US$ 1,161.6 million by 2034.

Aspirin Drug Market is expected to account for US$ 2,938.2 million in 2024 and expand at a consistent CAGR of 3.8% to reach a valuation of US$ 4,236.9 million by 2034.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5,000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube