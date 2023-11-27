Gum Arabic Market Leading Key Players Analysis, with Forthcoming Growth and Opportunities by 2023-2030
The Global Gum Arabic Market is projected to surpass US$ 654.1 million, in terms of revenue, growing at CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period (2023 to 2030)BURLINGAME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Gum Arabic Market is estimated for 2023 for the forecast period 2023-2030, as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights.
Market Overview:
Gum arabic, also known as acacia gum, is a natural plant gum obtained from the sap of acacia trees. It is used as a stabilizer and thickening agent in food products and beverages. Gum arabic provides texture, stabilization and enhancement in various confectionery, pharmaceutical and paints & coatings applications.
Market Dynamics:
The growing demand from the food and beverage industry is driving the growth of the gum arabic market. Gum arabic is widely used in soft drinks, candies, baked goods, jams and jellies to prevent crystallization and maintain stability. It is a vital ingredient for flavor emulsification in soft drinks. Furthermore, surging demand for natural ingredients among manufacturers is also fueling the market growth. Gum arabic acts as a natural alternative to synthetic ingredients andadditives. The ingredient listing and clean label trend has increased the utilization of gum arabic as it is identified as Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) by the U.S FDA. In addition, gum arabic helps in controlling weight gain as it slows down digestion. Thus, growing health consciousness is further contributing to the rising adoption of gum arabic globally.
Top Companies Covered In This Report:
★ Nexira International
★ AEP Colloids Inc.
★ Kerry Group Public Limited Company
★ Tic Gums Inc.
★ Polygal AG
★ Alland Et Robert S.A
★ Caragum International S.A
★ IMPORTERS SERVICE CORP
★ C.E. Roeper GmbH
★ Mountain Rose Herbs
★ Inc
*Disclaimer: Major Players are sorted in no particular order.
Detailed Segmentation:
By Gum Type:
★ Acacia senegal
★ Acacia seyal
By Applications:
★ Food and Beverages
★ Pharmaceuticals & Dietary Supplements
★ Personal Care & Cosmetics
★ Paints & Inks
★ Others (Meat processing, etc.)
Key Region/Countries are Classified as Follows:
◘ North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)
◘ Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)
◘ Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)
◘ South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)
◘ The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)
Gum Arabic Market Drivers: Increasing Demand For Gum Arabic From Food Industry
The food industry is one of the major consumers of gum Arabic. It is used as an emulsifying, thickening and stabilizing agent in various food products like candy, soft drinks, baked goods etc. The demand for processed and packaged food items is rising significantly across the world driven by factors like busy lifestyles, increasing disposable incomes and urbanization. This growing demand for packaged food in turn increases the demand for gum Arabic from food manufacturers.
Gum Arabic Market Drivers: Rising Applications of Gum Arabic in Pharmaceutical Industry
Gum Arabic finds various applications in the pharmaceutical industry as well. It is used in pharmaceutical coatings, gel capsules, syrups etc. It acts as a binder, disintegrant and stabilizer. The global pharmaceutical industry has been witnessing steady growth over the past few years. As the industry expands into new regions and launches new drugs, the demand for gum Arabic from this industry increases as well. Its excellent emulsifying properties make it suitable for formulations of poorly soluble drugs.
Gum Arabic Market Restrain: Vulnerability to Climate Changes
The major gum Arabic producing regions including Sudan, Chad, Nigeria and Ethiopia are highly vulnerable to climate changes like droughts and rains. Over 70% of gum Arabic is obtained from the wild Acacia Senegal and Acacia Seyal trees found in these regions. Adverse weather conditions can negatively impact the growth and tapping process of these trees leading to low yields. Climate changes pose a serious threat to the consistent supply of gum Arabic.
Gum Arabic Market Opportunity: Increasing Applications in Cosmetics
The global cosmetics industry has seen tremendous growth over the past few years and continues to expand with increasing spending on personal care products. Gum Arabic finds wide application in various cosmetic formulations like creams, lotions, mascaras etc. due to its film forming, suspending and emulsifying properties. It helps enhance the texture and stability of these products. With the rising demand for natural and herbal cosmetic ingredients, gum Arabic provides an excellent opportunity for market participants. Innovation of new cosmetic products incorporating gum Arabic can further unlock its market potential.
Gum Arabic Market Trends: Growing Preference for Organic Varieties
There is a growing consumer preference for organic and natural products across various industries globally. In line with this trend, the demand for organic gum Arabic is also on the rise. Organic gum Arabic obtained from wild harvested Acacia trees through natural tapping process is preferred over conventionally cultivated varieties which may contain chemical residues. Market players are focusing on cultivating gum Arabic from organically grown Acacia trees and developing new applications to cater to health-conscious consumers. This emphasizes the trend towards organic gum Arabic in the coming years.
Some of the Major Points of TOC cover:
Chapter 1: Techniques & Scope
1.1 Definition and forecast parameters
1.2 Methodology and forecast parameters
1.3 Information Sources
Chapter 2: Latest Trends Summary
2.1 Regional trends
2.2 Product trends
2.3 End-use trends
2.4 Business trends
Chapter 3: Gum Arabic Market Insights
3.1 Market fragmentation
3.2 Market landscape
3.3 Vendor matrix
3.4 Technological and Innovative Landscape
Chapter 4: Gum Arabic Market, By Region
Chapter 5: Company Profiles
5.1 Company Overview
5.2 Financial elements
5.3 Product Landscape
5.4 SWOT Analysis
5.5 Systematic Outlook
Chapter 6: Assumptions and Acronyms
Chapter 7: Research Methodology
Chapter 8: Contact (Continue . . .)
