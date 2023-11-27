Empty Capsules Market See Incredible Growth 2023-2030 with Scope, Value, Size |Pfizer, Inc, Bayer AG, Novartis AG
These capsules are made in two halves: a lower-diameter "body" that is filled and then sealed using a higher-diameter "cap".BURLINGAME, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, November 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:
Empty capsules are two-piece capsules used for encapsulation of pharmaceutical drugs and nutraceutical ingredients. These capsules are available in various sizes to fit different amouts of powders.
Market Dynamics:
Empty capsules are in high demand owing to rising consumption of dietary supplements and nutraceuticals across the globe. Growing health awareness among consumers has increased the sales of health supplements. According to statistics, the global nutraceutical market grew by 7.9% during 2017-2021 and is expected to maintain high growth over the forecast period. Secondly, empty capsules find extensive application in pharmaceutical drugs manufacturing. This rising pharmaceutical demand is another factor fueling growth of empty capsules market.
Major Manufacturers are Developing High Quality Empty Capsules to Capture Market Share
One of the key drivers for the empty capsules market is the major manufacturers continuously focusing on developing high quality capsules. The major players are investing heavily in R&D activities to come up with innovative capsule designs, sizes, shapes and qualities. This allows them to cater to specific medical conditions and needs of pharmaceutical companies. For example, some major players have developed vegetable based hypromellose capsules for vegan or plant-based medicinal products. Others have mini and micro capsules for specific delivery of nutraceuticals or supplements. Such innovative offerings help the big manufacturers capture more market share and clients in this competitive industry. Besides, major players also ensure stringent quality control and comply with global manufacturing standards like cGMP. This boosts customer confidence in their products.
Demand for Nutraceuticals and Dietary Supplements Fuels Growth of Empty Capsule Usage
Another key factor driving the empty capsules market is the rising demand for various nutraceuticals and dietary supplements globally. With growing health concerns and changing lifestyles, people are increasingly adopting natural remedies and supplements for various ailments, immunity booster and overall well-being. This has significantly increased the consumption of capsule based nutraceuticals and supplements. Empty capsules provides an effective and convenient way for manufacturing companies to offer supplements in measured doses. The lucrative opportunities in nutraceuticals have attracted several new players as well in this space which in turn positively impacts the capsule market. Moreover, continuous product innovations in supplements, introduction of new blends and combinations keeps the demand upbeat.
Price Fluctuation of Raw Material Restricts Market Growth
While demand and manufacturers efforts are driving force, price volatility of raw materials can act as a restrain. Gelatin and hypromellose are the major raw materials used in empty capsules manufacturing. Gelatin is procured from animal sources like bovine and pig skin, bones and tissues. Its prices fluctuate due to supply chain disruptions, demand-supply gaps and changes in livestock industry. Similarly, hypromellose sourcing depends on cotton linters supply which also witnesses price fluctuations. Steep increase in raw material costs cut down manufacturers profits and sometimes lead to hike in capsule prices as well. This restrains pharmaceutical and nutracement companies from frequently changing or upgrading their products. It also restricts new market entrants with small scale budgets. Stable raw material costs are essential for a sustainable growth of this industry.
Personalized Nutrition Presents Lucrative Opportunity
The trend of personalized nutrition based on individual health conditions, genetics and lifestyle is transforming the entire F&B and supplements industry. It presents a big opportunity for capsule manufacturers. Personalized capsules tailored for customized blends as per prescribed dosages allow precise delivery of tailored supplements. This ensures effectiveness for targeted consumers. Major players have started developing specialized offerings in line with this trend. For example, some provide custom medical grade printing and coating on capsules along with unique identification codes. This assists tracking consumption patterns for better outcomes. Personalized empty capsules matching customized supplement powders/liquids will see growing demand. It gives manufacturers an edge over competition by offering clients their needs through innovative solutions.
Vegan and Halal Empty Capsule Demand on the Rise
Empty capsules market is witnessing rising demand for specific variants. Religious and ethical requirements are shaping preferences. With growing vegan population, manufacturers are introducing more range of vegetarian capsules using ingredients like plant derived hypromellose and starch instead of gelatin. Similarly, due to significant halal healthcare market, players have started offering halal certified capsules made without ingredients prohibited by Islamic law like pork and alcohol. This aligns with religious beliefs and lifestyle needs of consumers. Recent surveys show double digit growth for sales of halal and vegan supplements globally. Capsule manufacturers tapping into specialized segments like these through suitable product developments would have competitive advantages. It will further expand market opportunities going forward.
Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape, and product services of key players.
Note: Major Players are sorted in no particular order.
