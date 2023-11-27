EMU Department of Fine Arts Education Academic Staff Member Assoc. Prof. Dr. Başak Gorgoretti Introduces Her Book

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Faculty of Education, Fine Arts Education Department, Music Teaching Program academic staff member Assoc. Prof. Dr. Başak Gorgoretti introduced her “Notalar Rüyama Girdi” (I Dreamt of Musical Notes) book.

During the book launch and signing ceremony held at Nicosia Işık Bookstore, author Assoc. Prof. Dr. Gorgoretti read her book to children to the accompaniment of percussion instruments. Assoc. Prof. Dr. Gorgoretti expressed that children’s imagination is stimulated through books and that their creativity skills are improved. At the end of the event, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Gorgoretti performed the “Notalar” (Musical Notes) song with children.