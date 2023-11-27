Swimwear Market New Opportunities For Growth And Profitable Business Development 2030 | Pentland Group PLC, Adidas AG
The global Swimwear market is forecast to reach a value of US$ 16896.45 Mn by 2030 at a CAGR of 3.5% between 2023-2030.BURLINGAME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Swimwear Market is estimated for 2023 for the forecast period 2023-2030, as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights.
Market Overview:
Swimwear includes items that are designed to be worn by people engaged in water-based activities or water sports. Key items include one-piece suits, bikinis, board shorts, leg skins etc. used mainly for swimming, sunbathing, surfing etc.
Market Dynamics:
The participation in swimming, surfing and other water-based recreational activities has been increasing in recent years, especially among younger generations. This has boosted the demand for various swimwear items. Additionally, rising disposable incomes have encouraged people to spend more on specialized swimwear suitable for particular water sports or activities. Innovation in fabrics to increase comfort, style and performance has also fueled the swimwear market growth. Changing fashion trends where swimwear items are now considered as beachwear has further widened the market reach and popularity.
Request Sample Copy Of Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/5045
Top Companies Covered In This Report:
★ Pentland Group PLC
★ Adidas AG
★ Wacoal Holdings Corporation
★ Nike Inc.
★ Swimwear Anywhere Inc. (TYR Sports Inc.)
★ Arena SpA (Berkshire Hathaway)
★ La Jolla Group
★ Tennor Holding BV (La Perla)
★ TJ Swim
★ LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton
★ Marysia LLC
*Disclaimer: Major Players are sorted in no particular order.
Detailed Segmentation:
By Type:
★ Women’s Swimwear
★ Men’s Swimwear
★ Goggles and Swim Caps
By Distribution Channel:
★ Online Stores
★ Offline Stores
Key Region/Countries are Classified as Follows:
◘ North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)
◘ Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)
◘ Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)
◘ South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)
◘ The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)
Buy This Premium Report And (Get Up to 25% Off) @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/5045
Major Driver for Growth in the Swimwear Market: Increasing Health Consciousness and Focus on Fitness
As people become increasingly health conscious and focus more on fitness and wellness, the demand for swimwear that supports an active lifestyle is growing. Many consumers now view swimming as a fun and effective form of exercise, and swim regularly or participate in activities like water sports. This has boosted sales of technical swimwear that offers comfort, support and versatility for various water activities. Leading swimwear brands are innovating fabrics and designs to cater to this trend, offering compression fits, UPF protection, UV resistant materials and quick drying qualities. Lifestyle and fashion brands are also expanding intothis segment to cater to multipurpose swim and sport needs. The growing popularity of triathlons, open water swimming and water based group fitness classes has further driven the adoption of performance enhancing swimwear.
Key Market Restrain for Swimwear: Seasonal Nature of Demand
One major challenge faced by the swimwear industry is its highly seasonal nature of demand. Swimwear sales are concentrated only during the summer months in most parts of the world when beach vacations and water activities are common. This creates demand peaks that are difficult for manufacturers to plan for. It also leads to high inventory risks if demand does not meet forecasts during peak seasons. Most retailers struggle with excess stocks of unsold inventory during off-seasons that have to be liquidated at heavy discounts. This boom and bust cycle affects profitability and cash flows for companies. While ecommerce has helped reduce this challenge to some extent by evening out demand, seasonality remains a key restrain on the consistent growth of the swimwear market.
Key Market Opportunity for Swimwear: Innovation in Modest Swimwear
A major market opportunity emerging is the growing demand for modest swimwear that conforms to religious and cultural modesty standards. With rising tourism from Middle Eastern countries to beach destinations in Southeast Asia, Europe and the Americas, the need for full coverage swimsuits and headscarf-compatible items is on the rise. Halal certified swimwear brands are innovating to cater to this previously underserved segment. Features like UV protection fabrics, flattering silhouettes and coverage from neck to below knee are attracting a wider customer base. The modest swimwear market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years as more women prefer modest fashion while swimming or enjoying water sports. Leading global brands have begun recognizing this as a new category for expansion into religio-culturally sensitive markets.
Major Trend Shaping the Swimwear Market: Growing Focus on Sustainability
Consumers are increasingly focused on sustainable and environment-friendly practices across all industries, including fashion and apparel. This is driving the demand for eco-friendly swimwear made using recycled, organic and responsibly sourced materials. Brands are showcasing their green credentials through practices like using regenerated nylon and polyester fibres, minimizing plastic microfibers shedding during washing, ensuring fair trade in raw material sourcing and offering rental and resale programs. Specialty labels catering only to sustainable swim and beachwear have also emerged. As environmental consciousness rises globally, more consumers will prefer brands that embody sustainability through their products and practices. This conscious consumerism trend will significantly shape the future direction of innovation and new product development in the swimwear industry.
We Offer Customized Report, Click @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/5045
Key Questions Answered in This Report on Swimwear Market
• How much revenue will the global Swimwear Market generate by the end of the forecast period?
• What regions currently contribute the maximum share to the overall global market?
• What are the indicators expected to drive the global Swimwear Market?
• Which region is likely to be a lucrative market during the forecast period?
• What are the essential strategies incorporated by key stakeholders in the global Market to expand their geographical presence?
• What are the major advancements witnessed in the global Swimwear Market?
• This report answers these questions and more about the global Market, aiding major stakeholders and key players in making the right decisions and strategizing for the advancement of their business.
Some of the Major Points of TOC cover:
Chapter 1: Techniques & Scope
1.1 Definition and forecast parameters
1.2 Methodology and forecast parameters
1.3 Information Sources
Chapter 2: Latest Trends Summary
2.1 Regional trends
2.2 Product trends
2.3 End-use trends
2.4 Business trends
Chapter 3: Swimwear Market Insights
3.1 Market fragmentation
3.2 Market landscape
3.3 Vendor matrix
3.4 Technological and Innovative Landscape
Chapter 4: Swimwear Market, By Region
Chapter 5: Company Profiles
5.1 Company Overview
5.2 Financial elements
5.3 Product Landscape
5.4 SWOT Analysis
5.5 Systematic Outlook
Chapter 6: Assumptions and Acronyms
Chapter 7: Research Methodology
Chapter 8: Contact (Continue . . .)
About Us:
Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.
Contact Us:
Mr. Shah
Coherent Market Insights Pvt. Ltd.
+1 206-701-6702
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn