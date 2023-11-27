Global Facial Recognition Market is expected to reach a value of USD 13 billion by 2028.

Facial Recognition Market

Stay ahead with insights into the future trends shaping the Facial Recognition Market, understanding innovations and industry advancements.

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Facial Recognition Market was valued at USD 3 billion in 2019, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 13 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 17% over the forecast period, 2020 – 2028. The major factors driving the growth of a market are the growing importance of the surveillance industry, increasing investment in facial recognition technologies by the government and defence sector, and increasing technological advancement across industry verticals. However, facial occlusion face detection error, and lack of knowledge and awareness are some of the major challenges hindering the growth of the facial recognition market.

Technologies such as biometrics are extensively used to enhance security. These are used across various applications, such as access control, attendance tracking, security, and surveillance. Biometrics are universal, unique, and measurable and thus can be used to provide security solutions. Various types of biometrics are used today, such as fingerprints, iris, face recognition, speech, and others. Facial recognition technology is a type of image recognition technology that has gained wide acceptance over the years. This technology leverages a connected or digital camera to detect faces in the captured images and then quantify the features of the image to match against the templates stored in the database.

Top Impacting Factors

Increasing need for effective video surveillance systems

One of the factors propelling the growth of the facial recognition market is the increasing demand for effective video surveillance systems. Organizations are using facial recognition technology in video surveillance systems as a result of the growing demand for improved security measures across a number of industries, including public safety, transportation, and retail. These surveillance systems' accurate real-time identification and tracking of people is made possible by facial recognition, which gives security and law enforcement organizations a potent tool. Facial recognition is utilized in the transportation industry to monitor and spot potential threats at airports, train stations, and bus terminals. It can aid in tracking suspicious behaviour, identifying people on watchlists, and strengthening overall security procedures. Facial recognition is a useful tool in the development of video surveillance systems because it can rapidly and correctly identify people in dense crowds or in difficult conditions. Additionally, proactive and preventive actions are made possible by the integration of facial recognition with video surveillance systems. Furthermore, facial recognition is used in retail settings to locate known shoplifters or people involved in fraud. This makes it possible for security officers to act quickly and stop emergencies. The demand for sophisticated video surveillance systems on the market is fuelled by the fact that video surveillance and facial recognition technologies together offer a full and proactive security solution.

Rising government and military investments in facial recognition

Governments all around the world are becoming aware of how facial recognition technology can be used to improve security and public safety measures. As a result, they are devoting a lot of time and money to the creation and implementation of facial recognition technology. Facial recognition technology is used by government and defence organizations for a variety of tasks, such as border control, law enforcement, and intelligence gathering. At border checks, facial recognition technology is used to identify those on watchlists or those attempting to use false identities. Identifying suspects or people of interest in criminal investigations can help law enforcement agencies. Facial recognition is a useful tool for government and defence applications since it can rapidly and precisely match faces against databases of known individuals. Additionally, defence organizations have begun to invest in facial recognition technology due to the growing terrorism threat and other security issues. In high-security settings, facial recognition technologies can be used to identify possible threats, regulate access to protected facilities, and improve situational awareness. A more reliable and complete security infrastructure is made possible by integrating facial recognition technology with other security systems, such as surveillance cameras and access control systems.

Facial Recognition Key Market Players

Companies in this space are actively working on strategies like forward integration, new technology development and increasing presence in emerging economies. The key technology vendors include FacePhi, Aware, NEC Corporation, TECH5, IDEMIA, Gemalto NV, Ayonix Corporation, and Cognitec Systems GmbH. Players in the facial recognition technology market are focusing on R&D activities to bring technological advancements. Some of the key strategies adopted by market players include mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, alliances and partnerships, collaborations and agreements, and new product launches/developments.

Key Market Segments: Facial Recognition Market

Facial Recognition Market by Technology Segment, 2019-2028, (in USD million)

• 3 D Facial Recognition

• 2 D Facial Recognition

• Facial Analytics

Facial Recognition Market by Application Segment, 2019-2028, (in USD million)

• Emotion Recognition

• Attendance Tracking and Monitoring

• Access Control

• Security & Surveillance

Facial Recognition Market by End-Use Industry Segment, 2019-2028, (in USD million)

• Law Enforcement

• Health Care

• Retail

• Other End Users

Facial Recognition Market by Regions, 2019-2028, (in USD million)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East and Africa

Important countries in all regions are covered

Facial Recognition Market Regional Analysis

North America is expected to account for the largest share in the facial recognition market. The biggest facial recognition surveillance system in the US is operated by the FBI. Also, the US Customs and Border Protection use facial recognition technology for the identification of criminals and terrorists at the border. Their facial comparison biometric system looks at the traveller and compares them with their passport photograph. Federal Government officials of Canada also use facial recognition technology to identify suspects who used false identities while applying for documents related to travel.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth, with China recording high mobile transaction volume, which is likely to create advanced authentication solutions such as facial recognition.

Objectives of the Report

• To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the Facial Recognition Market by value and volume.

• To showcase the development of the Facial Recognition Market in different parts of the world.

• To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Facial Recognition Market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

• To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Facial Recognition Market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the Facial Recognition Market is a dynamic and influential force in modern technology. While it brings numerous benefits, addressing challenges such as privacy concerns and biases is crucial. As the technology continues to evolve, responsible development and implementation are essential for maximizing its positive impact.

