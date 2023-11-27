Submit Release
News Search

There were 395 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 449,908 in the last 365 days.

Bắc Ninh leads in online business registration rate

VIETNAM, November 27 - BẮC NINH — The northern province of Bắc Ninh reported 100 per cent in the rate of online business registration applications in November, leading all localities across the country in the field, according to the provincial Department of Planning and Investment.

In the month, the number of newly-established firms in the province reached 293, up 7.3 per cent year on year, with a combined registered capital of over VNĐ4.5 trillion (US$185.6 million), a surge of 71.6 per cent.

In the January-November period, the rate of online business registration applications in Bắc Ninh reached 99.98 per cent, ranking second in the country. In this period, the province saw 3,190 new businesses, a year-on-year rise of 30.8 per cent.

To date, Bắc Ninh has hosted 22,128 businesses with total capital of nearly VNĐ389 trillion, including 18,048 operating firms with combined capital of nearly VNĐ357 trillion. — VNS

You just read:

Bắc Ninh leads in online business registration rate

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more