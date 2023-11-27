Bắc Ninh leads in online business registration rate

VIETNAM, November 27 - BẮC NINH — The northern province of Bắc Ninh reported 100 per cent in the rate of online business registration applications in November, leading all localities across the country in the field, according to the provincial Department of Planning and Investment.

In the month, the number of newly-established firms in the province reached 293, up 7.3 per cent year on year, with a combined registered capital of over VNĐ4.5 trillion (US$185.6 million), a surge of 71.6 per cent.

In the January-November period, the rate of online business registration applications in Bắc Ninh reached 99.98 per cent, ranking second in the country. In this period, the province saw 3,190 new businesses, a year-on-year rise of 30.8 per cent.

To date, Bắc Ninh has hosted 22,128 businesses with total capital of nearly VNĐ389 trillion, including 18,048 operating firms with combined capital of nearly VNĐ357 trillion. — VNS