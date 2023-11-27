Vietnam E-commerce Development Conference to take place in Hà Nội on December 1

Submit Release
HÀ NỘI — The Department of E-commerce and Digital Economy, Ministry of Industry and Trade, will organise the Việt Nam E-commerce Development conference on December 1 at Daewoo Hotel, Hà Nội.

With the theme Sustainable E-commerce Development, the event is part of the National E-commerce Week (November 27 to December 3, 2023) and the 10th Việt Nam Online Shopping Day - Online Friday.

The conference will be attended by representatives of the Ministry of Industry and Trade, Department of E-Commerce and Digital Economy, Industry and Trade Newspaper, National Competition Commission, businesses like Stationery Deli, GEM Group, AccessTrade, E-commerce platforms (TikTok Vietnam, ViettelPost, Postmart, Shopee), Payment Intermediaries, and Banks (MB Bank, VnPay).

At the event, the Department of E-Commerce and Digital Economy will coordinate with the Industry and Trade Newspaper to deploy many measures to promote e-commerce development going hand in hand with protecting the rights of consumers and parties in the online environment.

Speakers who are experts from management agencies and leading businesses in e-commerce, finance, electronic payment, distribution and logistics will share important strategies for orientation for sustainable e-commerce development in the period 2023 – 25 and policy orientation to protect consumer rights in the online environment in Việt Nam.

Participants will focus discussion on the topic "Sustainable e-commerce development - Strengthening the protection of consumer rights and parties in online transactions" which promises to attract a lot of attention from the business community and media agencies.

They will also deliberate important topics such as the current status of e-commerce development in localities; the current situation of the banking industry with e-commerce development in Việt Nam; Trust of all parties is the key to promoting electronic payments in e-commerce; the role of delivery in e-commerce to build customer trust and give the image of a sustainable e-commerce market.

Participants will also debate measures to develop SMEs in Việt Nam, solutions to develop a digital ecosystem to protect the interests of parties in online transactions; and experience the guaranteed payment model - Escrow in e-commerce.

At the event, representatives of management agencies, e-commerce platforms, payment intermediaries, and banks will join hands to sign cooperation agreements, participate in the Digital Ecosystem, and protect consumer rights in e-commerce. This is an important activity in supporting the building of a comprehensive ecosystem to develop a sustainable e-commerce market, contributing to promoting the process of digital transformation and digital economic development in Việt Nam. — VNS

