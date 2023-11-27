European Investment Bank delegation visits Kyiv to meet Ukraine’s leaders and inaugurate new Regional Hub

Today, the European Investment Bank (EIB) President Werner Hoyer and Vice-President Teresa Czerwińska are visiting Kyiv to meet President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, and other officials, and to inaugurate the EIB Regional Hub for Eastern Europe.

The Hub is designed to provide reinforced support to Ukraine and Eastern Europe, aligning and coordinating closely with the EIB’s Representations in Moldova and in the South Caucasus (Tbilisi, Georgia).

“With more resources and expertise on the ground, even closer to the bank’s partners, the Hub will be instrumental in supporting recovery and reconstruction efforts. This expansion builds on the EIB’s 16-year presence in Ukraine, with a portfolio of projects valued at €7.3 billion, focusing primarily on transport, energy, and municipal infrastructure,” an EIB press release said.

The visit also aimed to reaffirm the EIB’s commitment to working closely with Ukraine, including a series of new recovery and resilience initiatives to be financed under the EIB’s EU for Ukraine Fund. These are designed to address Ukraine’s most urgent infrastructure needs and sustain the country’s economy.

Among these initiatives are two loans totaling €450 million, recently approved by the EIB Board of Directors. The initiatives are currently under discussion with the Ukrainian Ministry of Finance and Ministry for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development.

“As the EU Bank, our visit to Ukraine is a demonstration of our unwavering support, especially amid Russia’s continued attack and atrocities,” EIB President Hoyer said. “With the establishment of our Regional Hub for Eastern Europe in Kyiv, we want to underscore our increased commitment: accompany Ukraine on its European path. Ukraine is an integral part of the EU family, and the EIB is a key part of the EU’s long-haul support.”

Find out more

Press release