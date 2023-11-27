Submit Release
Ukraine Energy Support Fund receives €2.5 million grant from Belgium

The Ukraine Energy Support Fund has received a grant of €2.5 million from the Kingdom of Belgium. This grant brings the total pledges received by the Ukraine Energy Support Fund to €274 million. 

The €2.5 million grant will be dedicated to the installation of solar photovoltaic (PV) systems for Ukrainian hospitals. These installations will provide critical off-grid backup power during emergency situations, ensuring that essential healthcare services continue uninterrupted.

The Ukraine Energy Support Fund was established by the Energy Community Secretariat, co-chaired by the European Commission. It collects contributions from governments, international organisations, and corporate donors to repair Ukraine’s critical energy infrastructure damaged by Russian attacks and ensure the continued functionality of the energy sector.

