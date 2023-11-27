MyNikahNow: Streamlined and Swift Online Nikah Ceremonies Anywhere, Anytime

MyNikahNow - The Online Nikah Provider

Streamline a Nikah ceremony globally with MyNikahNow – the app redefining swift, hassle-free halal unions for Muslims worldwide.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MyNikahNow, a revolutionary app originating from the United Kingdom, now extends its services globally, delivering quick and hassle-free online Nikah ceremonies. Simplifying the process for a worldwide audience, all you need is a partner, an ID, and a credit card. Opt for the express option and reunite with your partner in less than 48 hours.

The narrative is clear-cut: Global civil marriages are losing significance, driven by factors like tax considerations. Individuals are increasingly seeking alternatives to binding state marriage regulations. Unlike secular unions, Muslims desiring an intimate relationship are religiously obligated to follow the Sunnah, involving an Imam, two witnesses, and possibly a Wali, the bride's guardian. MyNikahNow seamlessly fulfills these requirements online.

Exploring Our e-Nikah Process:

MyNikahNow offers worldwide online Nikah services. Both partners, aged over 18, simply download the app, register, and link their partner through a QR code or email address. Choose the standard Nikah at £99 or opt for the express Nikah at £119. Additional services like certificates or videos can be added for a nominal fee.

Have got no Witnesses? No problem. Optionally include witnesses for £40, ensuring a discreet yet essential element. Whether a traditional ceremony with family involvement or a minimalist approach, MyNikah caters to diverse preferences.

Can Women Perform Nikah Without a Wali?

According to Abu Hanifa’s school of thought, yes. MyNikahNow aims to empower all Muslims by providing this option at no extra cost, with the Imam assuming the Wakeel role.

What’s More with MyNikah?

For future considerations, MyNikahNow features Talaq, Ruju, and Khulu. Support is readily available via in-app chat. Following a successful Nikah, a digital certificate is promptly issued. On request, a signed and stamped PDF certificate and two original copies can be dispatched for an additional fee.

For comprehensive details, visit MyNikahNow's website:

https://www.mynikahnow.co.uk

MyNikahNow - This is how you get your online Nikah in less than 48 hours!